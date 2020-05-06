The Patriots announced they have signed 15 undrafted free agents

The offseason roster limit is 90 players.

Boston College tight end Jake Burt carries the ball after catching a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State.
Boston College tight end Jake Burt. –Bill Sikes/AP Photo
May 6, 2020 | 1:34 PM

The Patriots announced Tuesday evening they have officially added 15 undrafted free agents to their roster. Among them are Auburn’s Will Hastings, one of quarterback Jarrett Stidham’s former targets, and Boston College’s Jake Burt, a Lynnfield native and St. John’s Prep graduate.

Below is the full list:

  • TE Rashod Berry (Ohio State): In four years at Ohio State, Berry totaled 17 catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns. He had four starts in 50 appearances.
  • DB Myles Bryant (Washington): As a senior last season, Bryant had 68 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble in 13 games. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Bryant ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds.
  • TE Jake Burt (Boston College): Burt caught 15 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown as a graduate student last season.
  • DL Nick Coe (Auburn)
  • LB De’Jon Harris (Arkansas)
  • WR Will Hastings (Auburn): Hastings caught 19 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt senior last year. At Auburn, he overlapped with Stidham for two seasons. In 2017, the pair connected for four touchdowns, including one for 47 yards and another for 49. Hastings missed the 2018 season with an ACL injury.
  • QB Brian Lewerke (Michigan State): Lewerke completed 59.6 percent of his passes last season, throwing for 3,079 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.
  • DL Bill Murray (William & Mary)
  • WR Sean Riley (Syracuse): Riley, a 5-foot-8 slot receiver, was Syracuse’s primary kickoff returner for four seasons. As a senior last year, he averaged 17.3 yards/return on kickoffs and 9.3 yards/return on punts. He also caught 36 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown.
  • QB J’Mar Smith (Louisiana Tech): Smith completed 64.3 percent of his passes as a redshirt senior last season, and threw for 2,977 yards and 18 touchdowns. A Mississippi native, Smith also played varsity baseball (as a catcher) in high school.
  • RB J.J. Taylor (Arizona): As a redshirt junior last season, Taylor rushed for 721 yards and five touchdowns on 148 carries (4.9 average yards/carry). He also caught 32 passes for 289 yards.
  • LB Kyahva Tezino (San Diego State)
  • WR Jeff Thomas (Miami): During his three-year college career, Thomas was suspended multiple times for undisclosed rule violations. He was dismissed from the team in November 2018 but welcomed back by new coach Manny Diaz in 2019. As a junior last season, Thomas appeared in 10 games — he was suspended for two others — and caught 31 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns.
  • DL Courtney Wallace (Louisiana Tech): Wallace had a breakout season last year, with 41 tackles — 8.5 for a loss — two sacks, and a forced fumble.
  • WR Isaiah Zuber (Mississippi State): Zuber played three seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Mississippi State, where he carved out a role both in the receiving game and on special teams. Last season, he caught 14 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, and returned 12 kicks for 189 yards (15.8 average yards/return).

Below is the team’s depth chart:

  • QB: Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer
  • RB: Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris
  • WR: Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu Sr., N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Matthew Slater, Gunner Olszewski, Marqise Lee, Damiere Byrd, Quincy Adeboyejo, Devin Ross
  • TE: Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene
  • LT: Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste
  • LG: Joe Thuney, Jermaine Eluemunor, Hjalte Froholdt
  • C: David Andrews, Dustin Woodard
  • RG: Shaq Mason, Najee Toran
  • RT: Marcus Cannon, Korey Cunningham, Justin Herron
  • LDE: Lawrence Guy
  • NT: Beau Allen, Adam Butler, Byron Cowart
  • RDE: Deatrich Wise Jr., Nick Thurman
  • WLB: Chase Winovich, Anfernee Jennings, Brandon Copeland, Tashawn Bower
  • LILB: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Terez Hall
  • RILB: Dont’a Hightower, Cassh Maluia
  • SLB: John Simon, Josh Uche, Derek Rivers, Shilique Calhoun
  • CB: Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson, Joejuan Williams, Justin Bethel, D’Angelo Ross, Lenzy Pipkins
  • S: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Terrence Brooks, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Malik Gant, Adarius Pickett, Cody Davis
  • K: Justin Rohrwasser
  • P: Jack Bailey
  • LS: Joe Cardona
