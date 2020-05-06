The Patriots announced they have signed 15 undrafted free agents

The Patriots announced Tuesday evening they have officially added 15 undrafted free agents to their roster. Among them are Auburn’s Will Hastings, one of quarterback Jarrett Stidham’s former targets, and Boston College’s Jake Burt, a Lynnfield native and St. John’s Prep graduate.

Below is the full list:

TE Rashod Berry (Ohio State): In four years at Ohio State, Berry totaled 17 catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns. He had four starts in 50 appearances.

DL Nick Coe (Auburn)

LB De’Jon Harris (Arkansas)

WR Will Hastings (Auburn): Hastings caught 19 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt senior last year. At Auburn, he overlapped with Stidham for two seasons. In 2017, the pair connected for four touchdowns, including one for 47 yards and another for 49. Hastings missed the 2018 season with an ACL injury.

WR Sean Riley (Syracuse): Riley, a 5-foot-8 slot receiver, was Syracuse’s primary kickoff returner for four seasons. As a senior last year, he averaged 17.3 yards/return on kickoffs and 9.3 yards/return on punts. He also caught 36 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown.

WR Jeff Thomas (Miami): During his three-year college career, Thomas was suspended multiple times for undisclosed rule violations. He was dismissed from the team in November 2018 but welcomed back by new coach Manny Diaz in 2019. As a junior last season, Thomas appeared in 10 games — he was suspended for two others — and caught 31 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns.

Wallace had a breakout season last year, with 41 tackles — 8.5 for a loss — two sacks, and a forced fumble. WR Isaiah Zuber (Mississippi State): Zuber played three seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Mississippi State, where he carved out a role both in the receiving game and on special teams. Last season, he caught 14 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, and returned 12 kicks for 189 yards (15.8 average yards/return).

Below is the team’s depth chart: