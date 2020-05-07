Bill Belichick on Patriots’ quarterback situation: ‘We feel like we have four good players’

Jarrett Stidham Patriots
Jarrett Stidham. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
May 7, 2020

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says the team has “four good players” in the quarterback room, following the departure of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady earlier this offseason.

“We feel like we have four good players there,” Belichick said Thursday night on NFL Network. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Belichick didn’t tip his hand about the status of the starting job, nor did he shed light on other details surrounding the team’s situation at quarterback.

The Patriots currently have four passers on their 90-man offseason roster: 2019 draft pick Jarrett Stidham, veteran Brian Hoyer, recently signed rookie free agent J’Mar Smith out of Louisiana State, and rookie free agent Brian Lewerke out of Michigan State. It is unlikely all four will make the team’s 53-man roster.

“That’s where we are,” Belichick said. “You never know what’s gonna happen down the road.”

Regardless of who is throwing passes, Belichick said the Patriots will do what they always do: Prepare as best they can, utilize their players and their skills as best they can, and put the team in the best possible position to succeed.

Should the starter be Stidham, Belichick seemed to offer his tacit stamp of approval.

“Stid worked really hard last year,” Belichick said. “I know he’s working hard in the offseason. He’s made a lot of progress in terms of understanding our offense and understanding opponent defenses, like all players do from Year 1 to Year 2. I’m sure he’ll get out there and be ready to go, be prepared and compete hard.”

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Bill Belichick Jarrett Stidham

