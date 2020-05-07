Here’s the Patriots’ 2020 schedule

The Patriots have released their schedule for the 2020 NFL season.

There are several high-profile matchups on the calendar, including a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, a return to Gillette Stadium for former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and a Sunday night matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite the departure of veteran quarterback Tom Brady and other stars, the Patriots are slated to have five nationally televised, prime-time games, which is consistent with what the team has had in years past. In each of the last five schedule announcements, New England has had five prime-time games.

The team will also experience its earliest bye week since a Week 5 bye in 2010.

Based on the winning percentages of their opponents in 2019, the Patriots have the toughest schedule in the league. The Ravens have the easiest.

Below is New England’s full schedule, should the NFL season begin as planned:

Week 1: vs. Miami, Sunday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m.

Week 2: @ Seattle, Sunday, Sept. 20, 8:20 p.m.

Week 3: vs. Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m.

Week 4: @ Kansas City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 4;25 p.m.

Week 5: vs. Denver, Sunday, Oct. 11, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: vs. San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 25, 4:25 p.m.

Week 8: @ Buffalo, Sunday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m.

Week 9: @ New York Jets, Monday, Nov. 9, 8:15 p.m.

Week 10: vs. Baltimore, Sunday, Nov. 15, 8:20 p.m.

Week 11: @ Houston, Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m.

Week 12: vs. Arizona, Sunday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m.

Week 13: @ Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 6, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: @ Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 10, 8:20 p.m.

Week 15: @ Miami, Sunday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m.

Week 16: vs. Buffalo, Monday, Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m.

Week 17: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 1 p.m.