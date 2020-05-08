Video: Comedian Frank Caliendo impersonated Bill Belichick, short-sleeve hoodie and all

Comedian Frank Caliendo included Bill Belichick among the six coaches and one team owner he impersonated Friday morning in a video he shared to Twitter, sporting a short-sleeve sweatshirt while commenting on the Patriots’ plans in a barely-audible monotone.

It was a bit different from what actually happened when Belichick joined NFL Network Thursday night to talk about the year ahead, but Caliendo, whose Jon Gruden impression landed him an invite to Raiders training camp last summer, did an honest job. The Belichick character, who earns the “legendary head coach” tagline, was spoofed alongside Andy Reid, who held up a Patrick Mahomes jersey, Gruden, “TB Buccaneers coach” Bruce Arians, Sean McVay, Jerry Jones, and Adam Gase.

When NFL Coaches Get Their Schedules pic.twitter.com/YvRwHYJu7C — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) May 8, 2020

“We pretty much play everybody exactly the same way,” said Caliendo as Belichick. “Preparation doesn’t matter.”

The real Belichick was more enthusiastic when he discussed the Patriots’ quarterback situation during the schedule reveal show on NFL Network Thursday.