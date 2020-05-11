Richard Seymour is the newest inductee to the Patriots Hall of Fame

The defensive lineman beat out fellow finalists Bill Parcells and Mike Vrabel in a vote by fans.

Richard Seymour has earned praise from many people in the Patriots organization.
Richard Seymour. –The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Jim McBride
May 11, 2020 | 10:51 AM

Richard Seymour is poised to take his rightful place in Canton, Ohio, but before he picks out his gold jacket, he’ll make a stop in Foxborough to be fitted for a red one.

Seymour became the 30th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame Monday morning, beating out fellow finalists Bill Parcells and Mike Vrabel in a vote by fans.

The finalists were chosen after a lively debate and discussion last month by the selection committee made up of media and team staff.

Seymour, who has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame the last two years, was the dominant defensive lineman of his era. Seymour was New England’s first-round pick in 2001 and played 14 seasons – the first eight for the Patriots. He is the second member of that class to be enshrined after left tackle Matt Light made the cut in 2018.

A three-time Super Bowl champion and first-team All-Pro, Seymour possessed an exquisite combination of size, strength, and speed. He had the ability to force running lane road blocks while also firing through gaps and applying constant pocket pressure.

Related Links

Seymour had the versatility to play end in 3-4 looks and tackle in 4-3 schemes and was equally disruptive and dominant at either spot. His flexibility allowed New England to show multiple looks not only from game to game or series to series but from play to play.

Seymour made an impact on the Patriots defense as soon as hit the 508 area code.

“Literally from the beginning, he was dominant. And believe me, I know this because I had hands on view,’’ former teammate Tedy Bruschi told the Globe in February when asked about Seymour’s Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy. “I played behind him and so I saw those offensive alignments, and just the destruction that he would create. And I would literally be smiling how easy my job was, because of playing behind him.’’

The induction ceremony is typically held in the plaza outside the Patriots Hall of Fame. The date and time of this year’s ceremony will be announced at a later date.

The Patriots started inducting at least one player into the team’s hall of fame each year in 2007. The process involves a panel of media, alumni and staff who collectively nominate the players or head coaches most deserving of induction. After the nominations were made on April 13, the committee voted and the three finalists were announced April 21. Fans then had until May to vote online to select this year’s inductee.

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Patriots
Why Robert Kraft is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring May 11, 2020 | 10:43 AM
James Harrison New England Patriots
Sports
Former Patriots linebacker said Rob Gronkowski was 'talking about' a comeback in 2019 May 11, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Hockey
AHL cancels rest of season, playoffs due to coronavirus May 11, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Baseball
Former Rockford Peaches pitcher, Quincy resident Mary Pratt dies at 101 May 11, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Sports
How UFC's return could provide a blueprint for other pro leagues May 11, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Shaquille O'Neal.
NBA
Shaquille O'Neal says NBA should 'scrap' rest of season May 10, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Soccer star Alex Morgan announced the birth of her baby via Instagram on May 7, 2020.
Alex Morgan
Soccer star Alex Morgan gives birth to girl 3 days before Mother's Day May 10, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Bobby Orr Leap Ray Lussier
BOSTON BRUINS
Read and see how Bobby Orr's iconic goal was covered, 50 years ago today May 10, 2020 | 12:00 PM
UFC 249
President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sports May 9, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Rob Manfred MLB
MLB
MLB is reportedly finalizing a plan to propose starting the season in early July May 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Golf
Golf
Golf course on Massachusetts-Rhode Island state line faces guidelines from both states May 9, 2020 | 8:33 PM
Andrew Yang
Politics
Andrew Yang loves UFC. He just hates the way it's run. May 9, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Chris Paul Thunder
NBA
As NBA practice facilities begin to reopen, the players are left with unanswered questions May 9, 2020 | 3:24 PM
The Celtics might have faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals this season.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he was hacked and feels 'disgusted' about offensive tweets May 9, 2020 | 10:30 AM
General manager Milt Schmidt, assistant GM Tom Johnson, Bobby Orr, and coach Harry Sinden of the 1970 champions Bruins.
Bruins
'It's not this mythic thing. It's true.' May 9, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Local
Fall River security guard will have plenty of support in UFC 249 against Greg Hardy May 9, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Johnny Damon's grand slam in Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS against the Yankees.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is the most important home run in Red Sox history? May 9, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings
Patriots
Patriots sign four additional members of 2020 NFL Draft class May 8, 2020 | 6:46 PM
NFL
Brett Favre denies auditor's claim he was paid for no-show work May 8, 2020 | 6:33 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots
Patriots
What 21 NFL experts are saying about Patriots' 2020 schedule May 8, 2020 | 3:49 PM
--
NFL
Video: President Trump applauded the NFL's decision to proceed as normal May 8, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Frank Caliendo as Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Video: Comedian Frank Caliendo impersonated Bill Belichick May 8, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak goes around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Bruins
The NHL officially postponed the Bruins' season-opener in Prague May 8, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians says Tom Brady was 'adamant' about the Buccaneers adding Rob Gronkowski May 8, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche plays in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
The Patriots have signed four draft picks May 8, 2020 | 8:00 AM
NFL
Jim Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft May 8, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Oriole Park at Camden Yards is closed on what would've been Opening Day in Baltimore, Md.
MLB
Baseball thinking ahead to silent stadiums May 8, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Roger Goodell.
NFL
More normality from NFL. Will it happen on time? May 8, 2020 | 7:32 AM
The Patriots visit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 4.
Patriots
10 thoughts on the Patriots' 2020 schedule May 8, 2020 | 7:30 AM
NFL
Tom Brady's move to Tampa Bay posed late challenges for networks May 8, 2020 | 7:27 AM