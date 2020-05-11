Why Robert Kraft is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring

Robert Kraft is trying to be a part of history off the football field.

The Patriots owner put his Super Bowl LI ring up for auction as part of the All In Challenge, a fundraiser that has already raised $38 million to feed those in need in an attempt to become the largest digital fundraiser in history.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is going all in by offering up his Super Bowl LI ring for the #ALLINCHALLENGE To participate: https://t.co/tbHpbxTePN pic.twitter.com/IAP4NDxBaJ — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2020

“What could I do that would be special? I’ve been thinking about it for weeks,” Kraft said in a video posted to Twitter. “I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. We were down 28-3 and had 99.6 percent [odds] to lose. And we came back, and we won.

“And I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers. So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back.”

The winner of the ring will travel to Gillette Stadium from anywhere in the continental U.S. on Kraft’s private plane to accept it from the owner in the team’s trophy room. Bids started at $75,000 when the ring was posted Sunday night and reached $330,000 as of Monday morning.

This isn’t the first move Kraft has made to aid efforts against the coronavirus pandemic. In April, he helped orchestrate the delivery of more than 1 million N95 respirator masks from China to the United States on board the Patriots’ team plane.

