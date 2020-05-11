Why Robert Kraft is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring

The winner of the ring will travel to Gillette Stadium from anywhere in the continental U.S. via Kraft's private plane to accept it from the owner in the team's trophy room.

Robert Kraft. –Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
May 11, 2020 | 10:43 AM

Robert Kraft is trying to be a part of history off the football field.

The Patriots owner put his Super Bowl LI ring up for auction as part of the All In Challenge, a fundraiser that has already raised $38 million to feed those in need in an attempt to become the largest digital fundraiser in history.

“What could I do that would be special? I’ve been thinking about it for weeks,” Kraft said in a video posted to Twitter. “I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. We were down 28-3 and had 99.6 percent [odds] to lose. And we came back, and we won.

Advertisement

“And I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers. So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back.”

Related Links

The winner of the ring will travel to Gillette Stadium from anywhere in the continental U.S. on Kraft’s private plane to accept it from the owner in the team’s trophy room. Bids started at $75,000 when the ring was posted Sunday night and reached $330,000 as of Monday morning.

This isn’t the first move Kraft has made to aid efforts against the coronavirus pandemic. In April, he helped orchestrate the delivery of more than 1 million N95 respirator masks from China to the United States on board the Patriots’ team plane.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Coronavirus History Super Bowl LI

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
James Harrison New England Patriots
Sports
Former Patriots linebacker said Rob Gronkowski was 'talking about' a comeback in 2019 May 11, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Hockey
AHL cancels rest of season, playoffs due to coronavirus May 11, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Baseball
Former Rockford Peaches pitcher, Quincy resident Mary Pratt dies at 101 May 11, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Sports
How UFC's return could provide a blueprint for other pro leagues May 11, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Shaquille O'Neal.
NBA
Shaquille O'Neal says NBA should 'scrap' rest of season May 10, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Soccer star Alex Morgan announced the birth of her baby via Instagram on May 7, 2020.
Alex Morgan
Soccer star Alex Morgan gives birth to girl 3 days before Mother's Day May 10, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Bobby Orr Leap Ray Lussier
BOSTON BRUINS
Read and see how Bobby Orr's iconic goal was covered, 50 years ago today May 10, 2020 | 12:00 PM
UFC 249
President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sports May 9, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Rob Manfred MLB
MLB
MLB is reportedly finalizing a plan to propose starting the season in early July May 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Golf
Golf
Golf course on Massachusetts-Rhode Island state line faces guidelines from both states May 9, 2020 | 8:33 PM
Andrew Yang
Politics
Andrew Yang loves UFC. He just hates the way it's run. May 9, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Chris Paul Thunder
NBA
As NBA practice facilities begin to reopen, the players are left with unanswered questions May 9, 2020 | 3:24 PM
The Celtics might have faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals this season.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he was hacked and feels 'disgusted' about offensive tweets May 9, 2020 | 10:30 AM
General manager Milt Schmidt, assistant GM Tom Johnson, Bobby Orr, and coach Harry Sinden of the 1970 champions Bruins.
Bruins
'It's not this mythic thing. It's true.' May 9, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Local
Fall River security guard will have plenty of support in UFC 249 against Greg Hardy May 9, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Johnny Damon's grand slam in Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS against the Yankees.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is the most important home run in Red Sox history? May 9, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings
Patriots
Patriots sign four additional members of 2020 NFL Draft class May 8, 2020 | 6:46 PM
NFL
Brett Favre denies auditor's claim he was paid for no-show work May 8, 2020 | 6:33 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots
Patriots
What 21 NFL experts are saying about Patriots' 2020 schedule May 8, 2020 | 3:49 PM
--
NFL
Video: President Trump applauded the NFL's decision to proceed as normal May 8, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Frank Caliendo as Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Video: Comedian Frank Caliendo impersonated Bill Belichick May 8, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak goes around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Bruins
The NHL officially postponed the Bruins' season-opener in Prague May 8, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians says Tom Brady was 'adamant' about the Buccaneers adding Rob Gronkowski May 8, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche plays in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
The Patriots have signed four draft picks May 8, 2020 | 8:00 AM
NFL
Jim Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft May 8, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Oriole Park at Camden Yards is closed on what would've been Opening Day in Baltimore, Md.
MLB
Baseball thinking ahead to silent stadiums May 8, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Roger Goodell.
NFL
More normality from NFL. Will it happen on time? May 8, 2020 | 7:32 AM
The Patriots visit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 4.
Patriots
10 thoughts on the Patriots' 2020 schedule May 8, 2020 | 7:30 AM
NFL
Tom Brady's move to Tampa Bay posed late challenges for networks May 8, 2020 | 7:27 AM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Jarrett Stidham and the Patriots' QBs May 7, 2020 | 9:11 PM