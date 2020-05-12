Don’t worry, we’ll still be seeing an awful lot of Tom Brady this season

How much will we see Brady and the Bucs in the Boston market? The exact number of games is uncertain right now, but it’s certain to be at least nine times.

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says the NFC South “is turning into Quarterback South.” Tom Brady's arrival has raised the stakes. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
Tom Brady. –AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
May 12, 2020 | 10:37 AM

COMMENTARY

Maybe it’s for the best that Tom Brady’s Buccaneers (yep, still weird) and the Brady-less Patriots don’t collide on the 2020 NFL schedule.

Watching him play elsewhere is going to require a season of adjustment for Patriots fans. Watching him play against the team he co-piloted to unprecedented heights in NFL lore would be too much for now.

The NFL and its television partners would have done anything, up to and including sacrificing a team mascot on live television, to have Brady vs. Bill Belichick happen in the 2020 season. The rules and guidelines of NFL schedule construction didn’t allow for it this year.

Advertisement

But if the teams were scheduled to meet?

Let’s put it this way: The Patriots-Cowboys matchup in Week 12 last season, which aired in the 4:25 p.m. window on Fox, was the highest-rated regular-season NFL game (19.5 rating/40 share) on any network since 2007. The hunch here is that a Patriots-Bucs showdown would surpass that if it aired on network television, and make a run at it if it were on cable.

The NFL powers-that-be will have to wait until 2021 for the Brady-Belichick duel, since the Patriots are booked to play NFC South teams that season. And that’s assuming that Brady, who will be 44, or three years younger than Belichick was when he took the Patriots coaching job, will still be upright and effective.

Patriots fans can wait for that. They need time to prepare for that. And what they ended up with was pretty close to the best-case scenario for this season, which is this:

Patriots fans will have the opportunity to watch Brady and the Bucs almost every week, should they wish to, and get acclimated with that situation without it interfering with watching the Patriots (who, I will continue to repeat until you agree with me, even if I must wait until December, are still going to be a very good team despite the change at quarterback.)

Advertisement

How much will we see Brady and the Bucs in the Boston market? The exact number of games is uncertain right now, but it’s certain to be at least nine times (presuming there’s a full NFL schedule, which is no easy presumption obviously). The Bucs have five prime-time games – two on Sunday and Monday nights, and one on Thursday – and will also play in the national 4:25 p.m. window four times locally on Boston 25, the local Fox affiliate. All five of the Bucs’ prime time games are scheduled for between Weeks 5-12

Related Links

We also know that they don’t play a game the same time as the Patriots until Week 15, when the Patriots visit the Dolphins and the Bucs are at the Falcons, with both slated for 1 p.m. kickoffs. The only later overlap is in Week 17, when the Patriots host the Jets and the Bucs host the Falcons, again at 1 p.m.

In 2006, the NFL introduced “flex scheduling” to make sure the best late-season matchups reach the largest audiences, but this will not affect the Bucs or Patriots this year since both are already scheduled for the maximum five games in prime time.

There’s the small possibility that a Bucs game gets cross-flexed from Fox to CBS, the AFC rights holder. In 2014, the league introduced this process that allows a select number of games that would have typically aired on Fox or CBS to be aired on the other Sunday afternoon network. That means that an all-AFC matchup could air on Fox, an all-NFC game could appear on CBS, and I’ll get a barrage of emails asking why this is happening. Cross-flexing needs a better publicist.

Advertisement

All of this leaves the Bucs with seven 1 p.m. games, including the aforementioned pair that kickoff the same time as the Patriots’ Week 15 and 17 games.

Ch. 25, the local Fox affiliate, would love to have as many of those games as possible, but there are variables.

For one thing, the station does not get a say in which game it shows on a given Sunday, and there is a “home” team already, sort of. The Boston market has long been considered New York Giants territory, with their games historically getting priority with the NFC rights holder in the market.

‘While the Giants aren’t officially the home NFC team of the Boston market, history shows the NFL has gone that direction more often than not dating way back to the late ‘50s and ‘60s when the NFL was on CBS and the AFL was on NBC,’’ said Tom Leyden, the Ch. 25 sports director, in an email.

“The Giants games were broadcast in Boston on CBS and many people from that generation still consider the Giants to be their favorite team, or favorite NFC team, at least.”

Leyden acknowledged he looked into the schedule when it was announced last Thursday and learned that there are three potential conflicts with Giants and Bucs games at the same time in the Fox 1 p.m. window

“The first test will be Week 10, when both the Giants and Bucs play at same time,’’ he said. The Bucs and Giants also play in that same window in Weeks 14 and 17.

“You could argue [the games in Weeks] 14 and/or 17 could move based on how important they are to the standings and, frankly, whether Brady is playing or not,’’ said Leyden.

That’s a good point. The appeal won’t quite be the same if football’s cruel nature catches up to Brady at age 43 and backup Blaine Gabbert ends up getting some starts.

But entering the new season, whenever that may be, the Bucs will be far and away the most appealing NFC team in the Boston market. Even if it will take time to get used to seeing Tom Brady in a new uniform – and on a new channel.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Media

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tom Brady in 2019.
Patriots
Anquan Boldin said it was 'significant' Tom Brady signed Players Coalition letter about Ahmaud Arbery May 12, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Joe Thuney Patriots Lineman NFL
Patriots
7 ways for the Patriots to create more cap space May 12, 2020 | 8:44 AM
Chicago Cubs fans celebrate the team's National League championship in 2016.
Commentary
Now's a good time to update your sports bucket list May 12, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady addressed rumors about his relationship with Josh McDaniels May 12, 2020 | 8:11 AM
Fenway Park
MLB
MLB owners OK plan that could lead to July start May 12, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Jabin Botsford
NFL
Increased testing could lead to NFL season, Dr. Anthony Fauci says May 12, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Tuukka Rask.
Bruins
What an optimistic Tuukka Rask said about resuming the NHL season May 11, 2020 | 2:50 PM
FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE, DON NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY ** FILE ** Boston Celtics' Bill Russell, left, holds a corsage sent to the dressing room as he celebrates with Celtics coach Red Auerbach after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 95-93, to win their eighth-straight NBA Championship, in Boston, in this April 29, 1966, photo. Auerbach, who coached the Boston Celtics to nine championships in the 1950s and 1960s, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2006 He was 89. (AP Photo/File) 23red
Sports Q
What is the best trade in the history of Boston sports? May 11, 2020 | 12:44 PM
David Ortiz
David Ortiz is hosting a free virtual workout class May 11, 2020 | 11:59 AM
Richard Seymour has earned praise from many people in the Patriots organization.
Patriots
Richard Seymour is the newest inductee to the Patriots Hall of Fame May 11, 2020 | 10:51 AM
Patriots
Why Robert Kraft is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring May 11, 2020 | 10:43 AM
James Harrison New England Patriots
Sports
Former Patriots linebacker said Rob Gronkowski was 'talking about' a comeback in 2019 May 11, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Hockey
AHL cancels rest of season, playoffs due to coronavirus May 11, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Baseball
Former Rockford Peaches pitcher, Quincy resident Mary Pratt dies at 101 May 11, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Sports
How UFC's return could provide a blueprint for other pro leagues May 11, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Shaquille O'Neal.
NBA
Shaquille O'Neal says NBA should 'scrap' rest of season May 10, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Soccer star Alex Morgan announced the birth of her baby via Instagram on May 7, 2020.
Alex Morgan
Soccer star Alex Morgan gives birth to girl 3 days before Mother's Day May 10, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Bobby Orr Leap Ray Lussier
BOSTON BRUINS
Read and see how Bobby Orr's iconic goal was covered, 50 years ago today May 10, 2020 | 12:00 PM
UFC 249
President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sports May 9, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Rob Manfred MLB
MLB
MLB is reportedly finalizing a plan to propose starting the season in early July May 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Golf
Golf
Golf course on Massachusetts-Rhode Island state line faces guidelines from both states May 9, 2020 | 8:33 PM
Andrew Yang
Politics
Andrew Yang loves UFC. He just hates the way it's run. May 9, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Chris Paul Thunder
NBA
As NBA practice facilities begin to reopen, the players are left with unanswered questions May 9, 2020 | 3:24 PM
The Celtics might have faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals this season.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he was hacked and feels 'disgusted' about offensive tweets May 9, 2020 | 10:30 AM
General manager Milt Schmidt, assistant GM Tom Johnson, Bobby Orr, and coach Harry Sinden of the 1970 champions Bruins.
Bruins
'It's not this mythic thing. It's true.' May 9, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Local
Fall River security guard will have plenty of support in UFC 249 against Greg Hardy May 9, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Johnny Damon's grand slam in Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS against the Yankees.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is the most important home run in Red Sox history? May 9, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings
Patriots
Patriots sign four additional members of 2020 NFL Draft class May 8, 2020 | 6:46 PM
NFL
Brett Favre denies auditor's claim he was paid for no-show work May 8, 2020 | 6:33 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots
Patriots
What 21 NFL experts are saying about Patriots' 2020 schedule May 8, 2020 | 3:49 PM