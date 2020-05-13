New Patriots wide receiver Marqise Lee is eager for a fresh start after injuries

"I’m just going to rock out and try to do as much as I can."

Marqise Lee
August 2018: Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee leaves the field on a medical cart. –AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER,
AP
May 13, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — For wide receiver Marqise Lee, signing with the Patriots this offseason wasn’t about New England’s championship history.

It was about going to a place that would give him the best chance to prove he can still play football.

The 39th overall pick in the 2014 draft by Jacksonville, Lee appeared in 53 games his first four seasons, catching 171 passes for 2,166 yards and eight touchdowns. But he missed the 2018 season with a knee injury and a shoulder injury limited him to six games last year.

“After these certain injuries, you’ve got some people who get down on themselves and tend to want to shut it down. For me it’s kind of like a motivating factor,” Lee said during a conference call Wednesday. “I just kind of want to see where I am at this point. I’m eager to get out there and play football, which I feel like I haven’t played in the last couple of years.”

Advertisement

New England was thin at receiver last season in quarterback Tom Brady’s final year with the team, and Lee is the most significant addition to that group. The Patriots also added former Arizona Cardinals receiver Damiere Byrd, but for now will lean on veterans Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu as well as second-year players N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.

Lee said Brady’s exit to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t deter him from signing with the Patriots.

“Not at all, in all honesty,” Lee said. “I just knew the last couple of years I didn’t really have the opportunity to go out there and do the things I really needed to do as a player. … What better place to try to get back to yourself other than New England? Very strict, just basically all about football and handling your business.”

While getting to know his new coaches and teammates has been challenging because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he hasn’t been completely starting from scratch.

Since signing with the Patriots, Lee has spoken to new assistant Jedd Fisch, who spent the past two seasons with the Rams. Fisch’s role hasn’t officially been announced in New England, but he was offensive coordinator with the Jaguars in 2014 when Lee was a rookie.

Advertisement

“It gave me a little relief going to a team and not knowing anybody else,” Lee said.

Lee is just focused on making the most of his new start.

“I’m just here,” Lee said. “They need a body. I’m a healthy body. I’m just going to rock out and try to do as much as I can.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Thaddeus Moss
NFL
Thaddeus Moss explains why he chose the Redskins over the Patriots May 14, 2020 | 12:10 AM
Foxborough MA 9/29/19 New England Revolution players thanking their fans after they defeated New York City FC 2-0 and clinching a spot in the playoffs at Gillette Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
New England Revolution
MLS looking at having all teams play in Orlando May 13, 2020 | 8:07 PM
--
Coronavirus
Jeremy Lin discussed anti-Asian racism during the COVID-19 pandemic May 13, 2020 | 6:16 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
On CNN, Jaylen Brown sheds light on private players-only call May 13, 2020 | 5:38 PM
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Sports Q
What was the main reason for the Patriots' offensive struggles last season? May 13, 2020 | 3:46 PM
Ty Law Johnny Damon
Patriots
Ty Law loved this vodka so much, he signed on to help manufacture it. He wants you to love it, too May 13, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Julian Edelman took part in the Patriots' OTAs Thursday.
Patriots
NFL extends virtual offseason work through May May 13, 2020 | 2:10 PM
FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods shake hands after the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Woods and Mickelson are ready for a made-for-TV rematch at a time when fans are craving live action. And this time, they'll have company. Turner Sports says quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join them for a two-on-two match sometime in May. Missing from the announcement were such details as when and where the match would be played, except that tournament organizers would work with government and health officials to meet safety and health standards. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Golf
How the PGA Tour plans to return to action next month May 13, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Bidding for Robert Kraft's Super Bowl ring has topped $1 million May 13, 2020 | 12:41 PM
BOSTON, MA - 2/05/2019: Fans at Copley Square.... New England Patriots parade in celebration for winning the Super Bowl against the LA Rams in Atlanta (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 06paradepic
Patriots
Patriots ticket prices declined 39 percent on the secondary market May 13, 2020 | 11:18 AM
Zdeno Chara.
Bruins
What Zdeno Chara said about returning to play without fans May 13, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels in 2016.
Patriots
Gary Myers stands by reporting on Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels's 'deteriorating relationship' May 13, 2020 | 9:43 AM
The Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's sports academy retires 'Mamba' nickname May 13, 2020 | 8:10 AM
Roger Goodell.
NFL
NFL considering sky judge, other replay changes as preseason experiments May 13, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Foxborough MA 9/29/19 New England Revolution players thanking their fans after they defeated New York City FC 2-0 and clinching a spot in the playoffs at Gillette Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Soccer
MLS proposing all 26 teams come to Orlando to resume season this summer May 13, 2020 | 7:49 AM
LeLacheur Park, home of the Lowell Spinners.
Sports
Pandemic could change landscape of minor league sports May 13, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NBA
Poll of NBA players shows desire to play, if safe May 13, 2020 | 7:28 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 Red Sox-related thoughts on MLB's proposal to start the 2020 season May 13, 2020 | 7:22 AM
A darkened Chase Field.
Sports News
Arizona governor opens door for pro sports return in state May 12, 2020 | 8:55 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says the NFC South “is turning into Quarterback South.” Tom Brady's arrival has raised the stakes. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
Patriots
Don’t worry, we’ll still be seeing an awful lot of Tom Brady this season May 12, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Tom Brady in 2019.
Patriots
Anquan Boldin said it was 'significant' Tom Brady signed Players Coalition letter about Ahmaud Arbery May 12, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Joe Thuney Patriots Lineman NFL
Patriots
7 ways for the Patriots to create more cap space May 12, 2020 | 8:44 AM
Chicago Cubs fans celebrate the team's National League championship in 2016.
Commentary
Now's a good time to update your sports bucket list May 12, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady addressed rumors about his relationship with Josh McDaniels May 12, 2020 | 8:11 AM
Fenway Park
MLB
MLB owners OK plan that could lead to July start May 12, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Jabin Botsford
NFL
Increased testing could lead to NFL season, Dr. Anthony Fauci says May 12, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Tuukka Rask.
Bruins
What an optimistic Tuukka Rask said about resuming the NHL season May 11, 2020 | 2:50 PM
FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE, DON NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY ** FILE ** Boston Celtics' Bill Russell, left, holds a corsage sent to the dressing room as he celebrates with Celtics coach Red Auerbach after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 95-93, to win their eighth-straight NBA Championship, in Boston, in this April 29, 1966, photo. Auerbach, who coached the Boston Celtics to nine championships in the 1950s and 1960s, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2006 He was 89. (AP Photo/File) 23red
Sports Q
What is the best trade in the history of Boston sports? May 11, 2020 | 12:44 PM
David Ortiz
David Ortiz is hosting a free virtual workout class May 11, 2020 | 11:59 AM
Richard Seymour has earned praise from many people in the Patriots organization.
Patriots
Richard Seymour is the newest inductee to the Patriots Hall of Fame May 11, 2020 | 10:51 AM