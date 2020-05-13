Patriots ticket prices declined 39 percent on the secondary market, the largest drop in the NFL

Between the departure of Tom Brady and the uncertainty of the NFL in a post-pandemic world, data suggests that the demand for Patriots tickets has decreased heading into the 2020 season.

According to TicketIQ, Patriots ticket prices on the secondary market have declined 39 percent from this time last year, the largest decrease in the league. At an average price of $433, availability on the secondary market, which primarily consists of season ticket holders as the team has not put tickets on sale yet, is low, down 13 percent from this time last year.

For #NFL 2020 season, #Raiders tickets have biggest price increase from 2019 on secondary market. #Buccaneers 3rd highest while #Patriots had biggest drop from, at 39%. @Ticket_IQ Blog break down all teams and prices https://t.co/0eACE0Kod3 pic.twitter.com/mxcfIopMUe — TicketIQ (@Ticket_IQ) May 11, 2020

TicketIQ founder Jesse Lawrence said in an email to Boston.com that the smaller supply of tickets may mean that the price will come down further when tickets for the 2020 season go on sale.

This trends opposite from what the rest of the league is experiencing, as the average NFL ticket price is $391, up 51 percent from 2019.

Conversely, the price of a ticket on the secondary market to see Brady and Rob Gronkowski play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has increased 135 percent, the fourth-highest climb in the NFL.

To see the Raiders in their inaugural Vegas season, it will cost you. With the highest increase in average ticket prices at 537 percent, the average price of a Raiders ticket on the secondary market is $1,098.

Overall, the amount of tickets for sale on the secondary market has decreased by nearly half (49 percent), continuing a trend. Since 2013, the amount of tickets available is down 84 percent since 2013.

After a successful virtual draft, the NFL released its full schedule last week, with the season set to begin Sept. 10 in Kansas City.