Bidding for Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring has topped $1 million

The auction will remain open until Thursday, May 21.

Robert Kraft
Robert Kraft has auctioned off his Super Bowl LI championship ring to help raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. –Doug Mills / The New York Times
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 13, 2020 | 12:41 PM

In an effort to raise money for COVID-19 relief, Patriots owner Robert Kraft is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI Championship ring. Kraft, along with other notable celebrities, has joined the All In Challenge, a digital fundraising campaign that has raised more than $41 million to provide food to those in need.

Kraft was nominated by businessman Michael Rubin, who is a chairman of the online retail company Fanatics and co-owns the Philadelphia 76ers.

The ring was put up for auction on Sunday, with a starting bid of $75,000. The current bid is set at $1,025,000; the auction will remain open until Thursday, May 21.

The top bidder will be flown to Gillette Stadium on Kraft’s private plane, where Kraft will deliver the ring personally from inside the Patriots’ trophy room.  All of the money raised will be donated to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

Kraft said in a promotional video that he was inspired by the Patriots’ legendary Super Bowl comeback-win against the Atlanta Falcons, and how healthcare workers are on the front lines of their own fight against the virus. The ring, which is 10-karat white gold with a total of 283 diamonds, has “We Are All Patriots 2-3-02” and “Greatest Comeback Ever” inscribed on it.

““What could I do that would be special? I’ve been thinking about it for weeks,” Kraft said. “I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. We were down 28-3 and had 99.6 percent [odds] to lose. And we came back, and we won.

“I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers,” he said in the video. “So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back.”

