Morning sports update: Gary Myers stands by reporting on Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels’s ‘deteriorating relationship’

"If I was to tell you who told me that, and exactly how they know it, nobody out there would question the correctness of my report. It's that good a source."

Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels in 2016.
Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels in 2016. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 13, 2020 | 9:43 AM

Sports leagues continue to explore the possibility of resuming, but under conditions that would’ve looked unrecognizable a few months ago. Still, several U.S. leagues are currently trying to plan how games might be played.

An informal poll of National Basketball Association players reportedly produced “overwhelming” support for resuming the 2019-2020 season. And Major League Soccer is currently exploring the possibility of having all of its teams come to the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida, playing all games on-site without fans.

Gary Myers offered more on his report about Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels: On Monday, longtime NFL insider Gary Myers reported that one of the reasons Tom Brady left the Patriots in free agency for the Buccaneers was his “deteriorating relationship” with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

On Tuesday, after Brady refuted the report on his Instagram story, Myers went on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” to elaborate on his sourcing.

“Since that has come out and since Tom has denied it, I’ve gotten several texts from people that I really trust who told me that I’m 100 percent correct on this, and just stand strong on this because they know it to be true as well” Myers explained. “I first heard this a few weeks ago, but I felt that I needed to get it confirmed. I try not to go unless it’s really imperative with single sources. Once I got confirmation on everything that I had heard a couple weeks  ago, I felt it was appropriate to do this.”

“I’m sure it’s true,” Myers added. “I have a really good relationship with Tom. He was incredibly helpful to me when I did my Brady-Manning book. I’ve had a good relationship with him since that point. I’m not the least bit surprised that he denied it. I didn’t expect him to confirm it. I thought maybe he wouldn’t say anything.

“I do think he likes Josh,” Myers continued. “I’m not saying they hate each other, I’m just saying last year the relationship deteriorated as the Patriot offense struggled. So the fact that Tom came out and denied doesn’t bother me in the least. I’ve been doing this for a very long time, and if you run scared because you think the story you’re going to put out there is going to be denied, then basically you don’t belong in this business.”

While Myers stuck to a basic code of journalism in not revealing his initial source, he added a description.

“If I was to tell you who told me that, and exactly how they know it, nobody out there would question the correctness of my report. It’s that good a source,” said Myers.

Trivia: What Connecticut-native pitcher was selected by the Red Sox in the 13th round of the 1994 draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was later traded in a deal that brought Pedro Martinez to the Red Sox, went on to help the Marlins win a World Series, and signed with the Yankees as a free agent in Dec. 2004.

Stephon Gilmore on his forced fumble in the Super Bowl:

Jaylen Brown’s essentials:

On this day: In 2012, Manchester City won its first Premier League title in the most dramatic of circumstances. Needing a win to clinch the title over local rivals Manchester United, City trailed 2-1 to Queens Park Rangers heading into stoppage time.

But two goals in quick succession turned the result around, tilting the championship from one side of Manchester to the other. Sergio Aguero’s winning goal — and commentator Martin Tyler’s call — remain iconic.

And in the Sky Sports studio, Paul Merson couldn’t believe it:

Classic rewind: Mo Vaughn’s walk-off grand slam against the Mariners in 1998.

Trivia answer: Carl Pavano

