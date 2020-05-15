Morning sports update: Willie McGinest still thinks Cam Newton could be a good fit with the Patriots

On Saturday, another sports league will resume: The German Bundesliga will return to action with a full slate of games and no fans.

As U.S. leagues continue to examine ways in which they could return, it will provide another example to study.

Willie McGinest on Cam Newton and the possibility of the Patriots: Though the Patriots appear to be set on a quarterback choice between Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, speculation has continued that New England might still make another addition.

One name that remains a possibility is former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. The 31-year-old former MVP is currently a free agent.

Advertisement

Former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest recently offered his opinion on why Newton could work with Bill Belichick despite the belief that his personality wouldn’t be a good match with the team.

“I would say that Bill Belichick has been the ultimate professional when it comes to juggling different characters and different personalities,” said McGinest in a recent interview on “Speak For Yourself.”

Citing past examples like Corey Dillon, Randy Moss, and Rob Gronkowski, McGinest noted how Belichick has been able to work with and get the best out of players who are “huge personalities.”

“It would be a great working relationship,” said McGinest. “I’m just telling you guys right now, there is a lot of respect from the Patriots organization when it comes to Cam Newton. They have played several times and Cam Newton has showed out and played at a high level every single time they’ve played.”

Former Patriots’ great @WillieMcGinest believes Cam Newton & Bill Belichick could coexist in New England "There’s a lot of respect from the Patriots organization when it comes to Cam Newton." pic.twitter.com/Z8DTyEf55a — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) May 14, 2020

Trivia: Five players in Red Sox history have struck out more than 1,000 times. Name those players.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their initials are DE, DO, JR, CY, and JV.

More from Boston.com:

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is optimistic about baseball returning:

Jaylen Brown is looking forward to quarantine ending:

Advertisement

On this day: In 2004, Arsenal became the first English team since Preston North End in 1889 to go undefeated for an entire league season. The Gunners finished with 26 wins, 12 draws, and zero losses.

In the final game of the season against Leicester City, there was early drama as Arsenal fell behind at home, 1-0.

But thanks to a converted penalty kick from Thierry Henry and a characteristically precise connection from Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira, Arsene Wenger’s team emerged with a 2-1 win.

Played 38. Won 26. Drawn 12. Lost? Exactly 𝐧𝐨𝐧𝐞. 🗓 #OnThisDay in 2004, we completed our league season by lifting the @PremierLeague trophy at Highbury 🥳 pic.twitter.com/W7KRaOsDOo — Arsena (@Arsenal) May 15, 2020

Classic rewind: SB Nation recently explored the Bruins-Canadiens rivalry as part of an ongoing series.

Trivia answer: Dwight Evans, David Ortiz, Jim Rice, Carl Yastrzemski, and Jason Varitek.