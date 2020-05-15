The Patriots announced their preseason schedule

The Patriots will kick off the preseason with a game against the Detroit Lions.

Former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and a number of familiar faces will visit Gillette Stadium for New England’s preseason opener, which is scheduled to take place on Aug. 13. Detroit’s roster features a slew of ex-Patriots, including wide receiver Danny Amendola, linebacker Jamie Collins, defensive end Trey Flowers, safety Duron Harmon, and defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

The Patriots will then host the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 before closing the preseason on the road with games against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. This year will mark the 16th straight time the Patriots and Giants have met in the preseason finale.

Thursday, Aug. 13: vs. Detroit Lions, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20: vs. Carolina Panthers, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 27: @ Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3: @ New York Giants, 7 p.m.