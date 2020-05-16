Jarrett Stidham helped the YMCA provide over 1,000 lunches to children and families

He and his wife, Kennedy, were there Friday to distribute the meals.

Jarrett Stidham warms up before a game.
Jarrett Stidham warms up before a game. –Bob Levey/Getty Images
May 16, 2020 | 7:11 PM

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy, reached out to the Hockomock Area YMCA and helped the organization provide over 1,000 Chick-fil-A lunches for children and families in the Attleboro and Milford area on Friday.

The Stidhams donated the meals to help those who are struggling during the pandemic. They handed them out at the North Attleboro Community School.

“The thing that impressed me was that this was something he wanted to do quietly,” Hockomock YMCA President Ed Hurley told MassLive’s Matt Vautour. “There was no advance release to the media about it. He just wanted to be there with his wife and just do something to help kids. That’s what he did today.”

