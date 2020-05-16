Jarrett Stidham helped the YMCA provide over 1,000 lunches to children and families

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy, reached out to the Hockomock Area YMCA and helped the organization provide over 1,000 Chick-fil-A lunches for children and families in the Attleboro and Milford area on Friday.

The sun & warmth were not the only surprises today. A big thank you to Patriots Quarterback @Jarrett_Stidham and his wife @kennedystidham_ for reaching out to us to help & providing over 1,000 @attleborocfa1 lunches today for children & families in our #community #BeCauseY — Hockomock Area YMCA (@HockomockYMCA) May 15, 2020

The Stidhams donated the meals to help those who are struggling during the pandemic. They handed them out at the North Attleboro Community School.

“The thing that impressed me was that this was something he wanted to do quietly,” Hockomock YMCA President Ed Hurley told MassLive’s Matt Vautour. “There was no advance release to the media about it. He just wanted to be there with his wife and just do something to help kids. That’s what he did today.”

Thx to Chris and everyone @attleborocfa1 for a great job today preparing special lunches that @jarrett_stidham and Kennedy served to kids today in North Attleboro @HockomockYMCA is proud to partner every day with amazing folks @NAPublicSchools

A smile filled today for kids — Ed Hurley (@EdHurleyYMCA) May 15, 2020

A smile filled today for kids pic.twitter.com/5cMQtt3Pio — Ed Hurley (@EdHurleyYMCA) May 15, 2020