Devin McCourty said Tom Brady’s departure ‘wasn’t like the end of the world’

"I was happy for him if he did what makes him happy."

Boston, MA - 2/07/2017 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, hoist the Lombardi Championship trophies during today's rally ending at city hall. New England Patriots Super Bowl Parade 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 08parade, LOID: 8.3.1553838056.
Devin McCourty, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick hoist the Lombardi Trophies during the Super Bowl celebration in 2017. –Barry Chin/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
May 18, 2020 | 10:20 AM

Related Links

Devin McCourty was understandably a bit preoccupied as speculation about Tom Brady’s future took over the NFL offseason.

The Patriots safety was a free agent after spending all 10 seasons of his NFL career in New England. He watched the Patriots pick up the team option on the contract of his twin brother, Jason, but didn’t know if he would be playing alongside him again. McCourty, 33, spent the early offseason focusing on himself.

“I honestly didn’t think twice about Tom Brady’s free agency because I was a free agent,” McCourty told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “That was my main concern, where my family would end up. Would we be back in New England?”

Advertisement

He eventually signed a two-year deal in March, and even after Brady announced that “his football journey would continue elsewhere” and signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McCourty was appreciative of his time with Brady, but ready to move on.

“When I signed my deal and I was back, you kind of think of all the guys. Tom, the Kyle Van Noys, the Jamie Collinses,” he said. “All of those guys you had relationships with, Matthew Slater. That you kinda know, man, this could be it. That coulda been the last game I played with these guys. When he made a decision, to me, it wasn’t like the end of the world.

“He’s a free agent and when free agency hits, there’s always a chance a guy could go to another team. I’m happy for him,” he continued. “He played 20 years for one organization. The knowledge he’s passed down. How open he has always been with guys learning from him, asking him questions. Always so open. Great teammate. You become a free agent, that’s what our league is about. That’s what players before us have fought for. Be a free agent and choose. I was happy for him if he did what makes him happy.”

Advertisement

McCourty also spoke out about Brady’s departure in March, in an article he wrote for The Players’ Tribune about the “new challenge” awaiting the Patriots this season.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick made nine Super Bowl appearances together.
Dynasties
'The Last Dance' director compared Michael Jordan and Tom Brady's departures May 18, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Golf
Rory McIlroy delivers the winner as live golf returns to TV May 18, 2020 | 7:47 AM
Football
Virus has NFL prospects pondering threat of a lost season May 18, 2020 | 7:37 AM
NFL
NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar released from jail on bond May 18, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Michael Jordan Scottie Pippen
NBA
Bad pizza, not the flu, supposedly had Michael Jordan sick during 1997 NBA Finals May 17, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Patriots
Here's the latest on Robert Kraft's prostitution case May 17, 2020 | 10:47 PM
Donald Trump
Sports News
Donald Trump: 'We need sports in terms of the psyche of our country' May 17, 2020 | 8:21 PM
Carl Crawford in 2012.
Carl Crawford
Woman, boy, 5, drown in Houston home of ex-Red Sox outfielder Carl Crawford May 17, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
Ed Oliver
Buffalo Bills player charged with drunken driving in Texas May 17, 2020 | 3:55 PM
BUNDESLIGA
World
Pro soccer resumed in Germany this weekend. Here's how it went May 16, 2020 | 11:33 PM
Semi Ojeleye
Celtics
Semi Ojeleye says the Celtics provided him with nearly all of his workout equipment May 16, 2020 | 8:48 PM
New MLB rules would prevent players from spitting during games.
2020 season
Don't spit, shower at home: Here are the new rules in MLB's proposed plan for 2020 season May 16, 2020 | 7:33 PM
Jarrett Stidham YMCA
Patriots
Jarrett Stidham helped the YMCA provide over 1,000 lunches to children and families May 16, 2020 | 7:11 PM
Horse racing
Preakness rescheduled for Oct. 3, one month after Derby May 16, 2020 | 6:14 PM
Martin Jarmond speaks during a press conference.
BOSTON COLLEGE
BC is losing its athletic director May 16, 2020 | 4:04 PM
MLB
MLB reportedly projects $640K per game loss with no fans May 16, 2020 | 3:39 PM
An autopsy found that the pilot in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant did not have alcohol or drugs in system.
Kobe Bryant
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs May 16, 2020 | 3:21 PM
UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - APRIL 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Josh Uche, seated center, talks on the phone as he is selected by the New England Patriots during the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 24, 2020. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)
Patriots
The Patriots drafted one very hard worker in Michigan linebacker Josh Uche May 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds up his ball after putting out on the second hole during the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament in Norton, Mass., Monday, Sept. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy says he won't golf again with President Trump, criticizes his leadership May 15, 2020 | 10:48 PM
ESPN insider Louis Riddick on the field before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
‘Monday Night Football’
Chad Finn: ESPN has a chance to get it right with new ‘Monday Night Football’ team May 15, 2020 | 8:17 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo. Green Bay quarterback and two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers will participate in a conference call, Friday, May 15, 2020, that gives him a chance to make his first public comments since the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
NFL
Aaron Rodgers says he was surprised the Packers decided to draft a quarterback May 15, 2020 | 8:10 PM
N'Keal Harry Patriots OTAs 2019
Patriots
NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday if state and local governments allow it May 15, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Dalton Keene
NFL Draft
The Patriots have signed all but one of their 2020 draft picks May 15, 2020 | 7:42 PM
Oracle Park
Sports News
When are pro sports coming back? How close major cities are preparing to reopen for play May 15, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Patriots
An MIT club-sports administrative assistant biked around Cambridge to recreate the Patriots' logo May 15, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh gives a press conference on the steps of City Hall Friday.
Sports
What it will take for Marty Walsh to allow games at TD Garden and Fenway Park this summer May 15, 2020 | 3:57 PM
Boston-10/05/19-The Boston Celtics held an open practice at TD Garden in which the public was invited to watch. Danny Ainge watches practice. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Celtics
Danny Ainge is hoping to reopen the Celtics practice facility next week May 15, 2020 | 12:53 PM
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
The Patriots announced their preseason schedule May 15, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Rob Manfred MLB
Red Sox
Rob Manfred details MLB testing plans in bid to return to play amid pandemic May 15, 2020 | 10:49 AM
Cam Newton in 2019.
Patriots
Willie McGinest still thinks Cam Newton could be a good fit with the Patriots May 15, 2020 | 10:19 AM