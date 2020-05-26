Morning sports update: ESPN pundit predicts Bill Belichick will win another Super Bowl before Tom Brady

"They're going to win the Super Bowl first."

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady earlier in the 2019 season.
–Kathryn Riley / Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 26, 2020 | 10:40 AM

On Sunday, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson played Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in “The Match: Champions for Charity.” Along with raising $20 million for charity, the golf competition provided some entertaining and humorous moments.

In the end, Manning and Woods emerged victorious, but it was Brady who made the shot of the day.

Max Kellerman takes Bill Belichick in a longtime debate: For as long as Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were winning Super Bowls together, fans and experts debated which of the pair was more important to the Patriots’ success.

While the result never seemed to matter, since both remained fixtures in New England for 20 years, the conversation has taken on new meaning following Brady’s decision to sign with the Buccaneers.

Advertisement

In a Monday segment, regular pundit Max Kellerman ventured his guess in the question of whether Belichick or Brady would win a Super Bowl without the other first.

“Belichick will win first,” he said. “First of all, Belichick is much more responsible for the Patriots’ success and the Patriot Way than Brady, although Brady is also very responsible. If you have to ask, in the NFL, it’s the head coach. It’s the head coach.”

Kellerman noted how the Buccaneers might have the better odds this season, but that things still need to fall into place for any team to win the Super Bowl.

“Even if it’s over 50 percent, it’s 60 percent, 70 percent, you have to multiply that by the next round, 60 or 70 percent, if you think they still have those odds,” he said. “By the time you’re done calculating, maybe they have, if you’re being generous, a one in 10 shot to win the Super Bowl this year. And by the way, given Brady’s age and decline, that’s the best shot he’ll ever have.”

But for Belichick, Kellerman sees the longer view.

“Meantime, Belichick’s going to be live every year,” he predicted. “Look, the over-under on the Patriots is what, 9.5 games, 8.5 games? And they don’t even have a roster! They lost everybody, including the quarterback, and people still think they’re going to have a winning season. Belichick’s going to be there every single year. They’re going to win the Super Bowl first.”

Advertisement

Trivia: In 1995, a Red Sox player won the American League MVP, but was one of three players on his team to receive votes. Name all three Red Sox players to get MVP vote points that season, including the winner.

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: One started his career with the Pirates, and the other two reunited on the 2002 Mets after their time ended with the Red Sox.

More from Boston.com:

Former UConn center Andre Drummond left a $1,000 tip on a meal:

The home trick shots are becoming even more elaborate:

On this day: In 1999, Manchester United played Bayern Munich in the Champions League Final, hoping to complete a “treble” of titles that season (Premier League, FA Cup, and the Champions League).

Trailing 1-0 heading into stoppage time, United called on two David Beckham corner kicks to help find the equalizer and winner. Clyde Tyldesley’s commentary still resonates with fans looking back on the remarkable comeback.

 

Trivia answer: Mo Vaughn (MVP), John Valentin, and Tim Wakefield

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick Tom Brady NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after holing out from the fairway on the seventh during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Golf
Tom Brady's golf outing attracted nearly 6 million viewers, according to Turner Sports May 26, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) tries to show the officials his broken skate blade after a goal by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NHL
Isolating away from family a 'hot topic' as NHL plots return May 26, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates with teammates after scoring one of his two goals against the Flames.
NHL
NHL plans move to small-group training as Phase 2 of return May 26, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing.
Patrick Ewing
Patrick Ewing out of hospital after being treated for COVID-19 May 25, 2020 | 4:12 PM
AIRBNB
National News
A Florida baseball team listed its stadium on AirBnB — and now it’s booked through July May 25, 2020 | 11:26 AM
Will Hastings Auburn
Patriots
Undersized, underrated, and undrafted: Will Hastings hoping to catch on with the Patriots May 25, 2020 | 10:36 AM
HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after holing out from the fairway on the seventh during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Tom Brady
No crowds meant you could hear the players at the Match — and some of it was revealing May 25, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Tom Brady lines up a putt on the sixth green.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady sustained a wardrobe malfunction during 'The Match' May 25, 2020 | 10:06 AM
World
Basketball's EuroLeague cancels season because of coronavirus May 25, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Phil Mickelson reads a putt for Tom Brady on the 17th green.
Golf
Tiger and Peyton top Phil and Brady in charity golf match May 24, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich thinks Brian Hoyer will start ahead of Jarrett Stidham to open the season May 23, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Tom Brady and Eli Manning
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady welcomed Eli Manning to Twitter with a playful jab May 23, 2020 | 3:51 PM
NBA
NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season May 23, 2020 | 3:14 PM
“Because I didn’t eat all day, a lot of the time, the food just knocks me out,
Celtics
'No, you can't drink water' May 23, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Tom Brady, 42, with the Patriots in 2019.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is getting 'The Last Dance' treatment, but is there as big of an audience for that? May 23, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
MLB, players' union are working to salvage season, and the next two weeks are critical May 22, 2020 | 9:36 PM
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing.
Patrick Ewing
Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for coronavirus May 22, 2020 | 7:47 PM
Tom Brady in 2019.
Tom Brady
Buccaneers GM called Tom Brady-Bruce Arians partnership a 'perfect marriage' May 22, 2020 | 3:20 PM
New York Yankees released injured third baseman Aaron Boone on February 26, 2004. Boone tore ligaments in his left knee while playing basketball in January and was expected to be out for the entire season, prompting the Alex Rodriguez trade. Boone is shown hitting the game-winning home run in the 2003 ALCS against Boston. REUTERS/Henny Abrams/File Library Tag 02272004 Sports
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is your worst memory as a sports fan? May 22, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady stop for a picture after the 2016 clash between the Patriots and Broncos in Denver.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are here to spice up a Tiger-Phil rematch. Trash-talking is encouraged. May 22, 2020 | 12:39 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Gronk
Rob Gronkowski joined James Corden to drink a disgusting protein shake and discuss his move to Tampa Bay May 22, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Jerry Sloan
NBA
Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan has died at 78 May 22, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell criticized President Trump's opposition to voting by mail May 22, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Golf
Prop bets are out for the charity golf match featuring Tom Brady May 22, 2020 | 9:45 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
Players' union responds to MLB health and safety proposal for delayed 2020 baseball season May 22, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Boxing
Boxing set for June 9 return in Las Vegas May 22, 2020 | 8:07 AM
Boston MA 3/8/20 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looking towards the official before getting a technical foul against the Oklahoma City Thunder during fourth quarter NBA action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
NBA
The NBA seems on the cusp of a comeback plan May 22, 2020 | 7:57 AM
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy celebrates with his teammates after scoring Saturday.
NHL
What we know about the NHL's tentative plan to return to the ice May 22, 2020 | 7:46 AM
As part of his journey, the author tries (unsuccessfully) to track down Carlton Fisk.
MLB
'The Wax Pack' was rejected 38 times before a R.I. author brought it to life May 22, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Toni L. Sandys
Sports
For many fans, the absence of sports feels like a loss. Psychologists say that's normal. May 22, 2020 | 7:39 AM