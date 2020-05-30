Devin McCourty, wife Michelle mourn loss of child

"My pregnancy had resulted in a stillbirth at almost 8 months of being pregnant."

May 30, 2020

Patriots safety Devin McCourty and his wife Michelle are mourning the loss of their third child, Mia, following a tragic Memorial Day Weekend.

In an emotional note posted on Instagram Saturday morning, Michelle shared her pregnancy resulted in a stillbirth on Sunday, May 24.

“I cry as I type this,” read the message. “My pregnancy had resulted in a stillbirth at almost 8 months of being pregnant — at exactly 31 weeks 2 days, when we found out that the baby girl growing inside me no longer had a heartbeat after being completely fine the week prior at my last doctor’s appointment. We are so heartbroken. We are devastated. We are speechless. We are angry. We are sad. We are confused. We are numb.

“To make matters worse, after an emotional full 21-hour labor, I had to push out and deliver our beautiful baby girl who came out with the umbilical cord around her neck. We held our baby, wrapped in a blanket, cute as ever, looking just like our son Brayden when he was born, but she had no breaths. No cries. No movement. Doctors say they have no answers for why this happens. It just sadly does.

“I can’t explain my thoughts in the moment. My faith has always been strong, but it definitely wavered. I was so angry. So sad. I had to call on my most faith-filled friends and support systems to help me deal with this reality. To not allow my anger and hurt to cause me to lose faith altogether.”

The couple — who also have a three-year-old daughter, Londyn, and two-year-old son, Brayden — asked for prayers and for their privacy to be respected. McCourty, 32, is entering his 11th season with the Patriots.

“While trying to cope with our family’s loss, we appreciate the love and support we’ve already gotten, and just ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, since we have no answers to give anyway,” Michelle’s note continued. “The mere thought of what happened causes instant bursts of tears at any time of day, and having to speak about it hurts tenfold.”

