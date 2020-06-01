Chris Simms says Jarrett Stidham reminds him ‘a little of Tony Romo’

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Jarrett Stidham. –Rick Osentoski/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
June 1, 2020

NFL analyst Chris Simms placed Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham at No. 35 in his latest quarterback rankings, but used an intriguing comparison when talking about his ceiling: Tony Romo.

“First off, I loved [Stidham] coming out of college,” Simms said on a recent edition of Pro Football Talk television show. “I saw a lot of him in preseason last year, and loved the way he looked. Really, when you look at him, there’s nothing to say or look at him physically and go, ‘Oh, there’s a weakness to his football game.’ He reminds me a little of Tony Romo. He’s a very pure thrower of the football. He’s got great mechanics, he’s natural that way. He’s smart, and we know he’s being well-schooled up there in New England.

Advertisement

“He doesn’t have as strong of an arm as Tom Brady, but it’s not far off — it’s right there in that range. It’s a really good arm, and he’s a good athlete. Not an athlete that’s going to run for a ton of yards, but can move around the pocket and extend plays that way. That’s what I’m excited about with Jarrett Stidham: He’s got great feel. He’s a natural at playing the quarterback position, let alone, he’s got skills that can really shine and stand out as well.”

So far, Brian Hoyer and Brady have not yet appeared on Simms’ countdown.

At this point, Stidham is likely the consensus starter in New England, as the Patriots enter the post-Brady era with him, Hoyer, J’Mar Smith, and Brian Lewerke at quarterback. A fourth-round pick out of Auburn last year, Stidham went 2 for 4 for 14 yards and an interception last year.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Jarrett Stidham

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tommy Heinsohn Mike Gorman
Media
Chad Finn: When the games start again, what will sports broadcasts look like? June 1, 2020 | 10:33 PM
Reid Cashman
College Sports
Capitals assistant Reid Cashman named Dartmouth head coach June 1, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
Jason and Devin McCourty shared their thoughts on the recent protests, racism and Collin Kaepernick June 1, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart wanted to 'show the right thing' by attending Boston protest June 1, 2020 | 12:03 PM
NHL
NHL plans to test players for COVID-19 daily if games resume June 1, 2020 | 7:57 AM
Foxborough MA 9/29/19 New England Revolution players thanking their fans after they defeated New York City FC 2-0 and clinching a spot in the playoffs at Gillette Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Soccer
MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament June 1, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Enes Kanter was one of a number of Celtics who protested this weekend.
Celtics
3 Celtics players took part in Boston protests related to the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020 | 7:40 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
MLB players offer 114-game season, no more pay cuts June 1, 2020 | 7:26 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
Roger Goodell says 'tragic events' call for 'urgent need for action' May 30, 2020 | 10:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban watches players warm up before the start of a game.
Sports News
Why major sports might risk comebacks during the pandemic May 30, 2020 | 9:12 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown drives 15 hours to lead peaceful protest in Atlanta May 30, 2020 | 8:37 PM
In this file photo, the English Premier League trophy is displayed on the pitch.
Sports News
Premier League cleared by government to pursue June restart May 30, 2020 | 6:28 PM
Several options are being considered to keep players safe in order to play the U.S. Open in 2020.
Tennis
US Open plan in works, including group flights, COVID tests May 30, 2020 | 6:01 PM
College Sports
Harvard men's basketball coach Tommy Amaker addresses detainment of former player during protest May 30, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Brian Flores, in a statement Friday, addressed the death of George Floyd and the reaction to players kneeling during the national anthem.
NFL
Dolphins coach Brian Flores releases statement on George Floyd and racial inequality May 30, 2020 | 4:05 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands in the bench area during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif. An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
NFL
Colin Kaepernick starts legal defense fund for Minneapolis protesters May 30, 2020 | 3:51 PM
Colin Kaepernick
NFL
This is why Colin Kaepernick took a knee May 30, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Mia McCourty
Patriots
Devin McCourty, wife Michelle mourn loss of child May 30, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Tom Brady during a 2019 press conference.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady gave a commencement address to students at the Forman School May 30, 2020 | 11:31 AM
Menu boards and tables occupy the third base infield dirt in preparation for dining guests at McCoy Stadium, home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. With the minor league baseball season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox had found another use for its home field. Starting next weekend, “Dining on the Diamond” will allow PawSox fans and others just longing for a taste of baseball to sample typical ballpark fare on the McCoy Stadium infield.(AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)
Local
Pawtucket's McCoy Stadium will soon be open — for dining May 30, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown says he will walk from CNN office to Atlanta MLK memorial to protest George Floyd’s death May 30, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price exits a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning Monday, March 2, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
David Price
David Price to reportedly pay Dodgers minor leaguers $1,000 each in June May 30, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Red Sox logo
Red Sox
Red Sox won’t lay off full-time employees, but some to have pay cut May 30, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Chad Finn: Inside NESN’s documentary on Bruins star Zdeno Chara May 30, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Barstool
NFL
Barstool's Dave Portnoy says the NFL will prohibit him from watching 'Monday Night Football' at Roger Goodell's house May 29, 2020 | 9:08 PM
Auerbach Center
Auerbach Center
Celtics lay out protocols for re-opening their practice facility May 29, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Auerbach Center
Local
Governor Baker to issue executive order allowing Boston pro sports teams to practice May 29, 2020 | 2:50 PM
BC Football
College Sports
NCAA offers plan to bring athletes back to campus May 29, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Nick DiCairano
Local
An All-American at Endicott, Nick DiCairano is aiming for the NFL May 29, 2020 | 2:11 PM
The sun sets over JetBlue Park at Fenway South.
Red Sox
Red Sox have opened Fenway South facility in Florida for players to prepare for season May 29, 2020 | 1:54 PM