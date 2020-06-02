Kraft family releases statement on the killing of George Floyd

"We know that none of the sadness, exhaustion or suffering is new. We know it is systemic. Our eyes, ears and hearts are open," the Patriots' owners said.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9350204v) Robert Kraft Super Bowl LII, Minneapolis, USA - 31 Jan 2018 New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (L) sits with his son Jonathan (R) as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a media availability in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 31 January 2018. Super Bowl LII will be played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, on 04 February between the NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles and the AFC Champions New England Patriots.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sits with his son Jonathan, Jan. 31, 2018. –TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock, File
June 2, 2020

The following is a statement from the Kraft family released by the New England Patriots:

Over the last several days, we have tried to listen, learn and reflect. We have been at a loss for the appropriate words, perhaps because there are none to adequately describe the horrific incidents of the last few weeks. It is impossible for us to comprehend what happened to George Floyd or the pain his family must be feeling, a pain that resonates with so many others who have lost loved ones in similar brutalities that were not captured on video for the rest of the world to see. We cannot begin to understand the frustration and fear members of our black community have faced for generations. Recent events have shined a light on a topic that demands much more attention.

Our country deeply needs healing. We don’t have the answers, but we do know that we want to be a part of the change. As leaders in the New England community, we must speak up. Here is where our family, and our organization, stands:

We are horrified by the acts of racism we’ve witnessed. We are heartbroken for the families who have lost loved ones, and we are devastated for our communities of color, who are sad, who are exhausted, who are suffering. We know that none of the sadness, exhaustion or suffering is new. We know it is systemic. Our eyes, ears and hearts are open.

Our family has a long history of supporting vulnerable people in our communities and advocating for equality. But past efforts don’t mean anything until we all stand on equal footing in America, so we must act in the present, and not simply rely on what we’ve done in the past. There remains much work to be done. We will not rest on statements, because words without actions are void. Rather, we will work harder than ever before – through our philanthropy, community engagement, advocacy and supporting the work of our players – to build bridges, to promote equality, to stand up for what’s right and to value ALL people.

