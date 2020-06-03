McCourty twins on Drew Brees’s comments about taking a knee during the anthem: ‘This is a disgrace!’

"Don’t avoid the issue and try to make it about a flag or the military. Fight like your grandfathers for what's right!"

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts with Jason McCourty #30 after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty. –Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET 27 COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
June 3, 2020 | 5:20 PM

Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty are calling out New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, after Brees voiced his disagreement with players who do not stand during the national anthem.

“This is a disgrace!” the McCourtys tweeted Wednesday from their joint Twitter account.

With protests taking place across the country following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed in Minneapolis police custody last week, Brees was asked how he thinks the NFL will and should respond if players choose to take a knee during the national anthem. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first player to do so during a preseason game in 2016, in order to raise awareness about police brutality and social justice.

Advertisement

Brees, citing his two grandfathers who fought in World War II, said he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.” According to Brees, standing during the anthem “shows unity.”

“Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played or when I look at the flag of the United States,” Brees told Yahoo. “I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II — one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and try to make our country and this world a better place.

“So, every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. In many cases, it brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed.”

The McCourtys took issue with the remarks, arguing that Brees is misrepresenting why players have chosen to take a knee during the anthem. Kaepernick, who has remained unsigned since 2017, and others have clarified multiple times that their intent is not to criticize the military.

“To speak about your grandfathers as if there weren’t black men fighting next to them,” the McCourtys tweet continued. “Those men later returned to a country that hated them. Don’t avoid the issue and try to make it about a flag or the military. Fight like your grandfathers for what’s right!”

Advertisement

Other professional athletes expressed a similar sentiment.

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins shared an emotional four-minute video condemning Brees for not understanding his privilege nor his potential to serve as an advocate.

“Drew Brees, if you don’t understand how hurtful and how insensitive your comments are, you are part of the problem,” said Jenkins, holding back tears. “To think that because your grandfathers served in this country and you have a great respect for the flag that everybody else should have the same ideals and thoughts that you do is ridiculous.”

Wrote Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James: “You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of [the flag] and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those.”

Added 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman: “He’s beyond lost. Guarantee you there were black men fighting alongside your grandfather, but this doesn’t seem to be about that. That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem.”

During the latest episode of their podcast, “Double Coverage,” the McCourtys discussed how many, including President Donald Trump, have misinterpreted Kaepernick’s message.

“If you ever stopped and listened to what he was doing in his true message, it would have never gotten to that point and you would have never talked about the military, you would have never talked about the flag,” Devin said. “You would have understood he was talking about freedom.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots News National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL Awards 2019
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron commits $50,000 to social justice groups in wake of George Floyd’s death, protests June 3, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Adam Silver and the NBA Board of Governors are ready to vote on a plan.
NBA
NBA to present plan for return: 22 teams in Orlando beginning in late July June 3, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Local
At the urging of Bryan Lyons, Dave McGillivray is hosting a virtual cross-country run June 3, 2020 | 1:42 PM
n a five-year run at Temple University, Patrick Kraft transformed the athletic program through new coaching hires, investments in facilities, and a focus on student-athlete welfare and improved classroom performance.
College Sports
Boston College names Patrick Kraft as school's new athletic director June 3, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Tom Brady and Adam Vinatieri in 2003.
Tom Brady
Here's Adam Vinatieri's response on why Tom Brady left the Patriots June 3, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, left, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, talk off to the side after a combined NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)
Patriots
There will be no joint practices in the NFL this summer June 3, 2020 | 8:39 AM
Springfield, MA, the home of the Basketball Hall of Fame, has decided on the name of its AHL team.
Local
Hoops Hall mulls date for Kobe Bryant, Class of 2020 induction June 3, 2020 | 7:51 AM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
NFL tells teams they must hold training camps at home June 3, 2020 | 7:40 AM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 6: A pattern with a message showing appreciation for nurses is displayed in the outfield grass as the Major League Baseball season is postponed due the coronavirus pandemic on May 6, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
MLB
Union unmoved by MLB's 50-game concept; sides no closer to agreement for 2020 season June 3, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9350204v) Robert Kraft Super Bowl LII, Minneapolis, USA - 31 Jan 2018 New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (L) sits with his son Jonathan (R) as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a media availability in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 31 January 2018. Super Bowl LII will be played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, on 04 February between the NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles and the AFC Champions New England Patriots.
Patriots
Kraft family releases statement on the killing of George Floyd June 2, 2020 | 8:23 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens supports his players' activism: 'We want them to stand for what they believe in' June 2, 2020 | 1:33 PM
Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy released a statement expressing his sentiments on the recent racial protests and injustice.
Red Sox
Read the Red Sox' statement on George Floyd's death and the recent protests June 2, 2020 | 1:28 PM
Workers prepared the ice at TD Garden last September.
Bruins
Read the Bruins' statement on the death of George Floyd June 2, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/17/2017 - Bryan P. Lyons (R) pushes Rick Hoyt across the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Marathonpics Reporter:
Team Hoyt
Bryan Lyons, who pushed Rick Hoyt in the Boston Marathon, has died June 2, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts urged dedication to mission of 'equality for all' in Instagram post June 2, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Gregg Popovich.
Donald Trump
Gregg Popovich calls Trump a 'deranged idiot,' criticizes his lack of leadership June 2, 2020 | 8:07 AM
Coronavirus
Virus-proofing sports facilities presents a big challenge June 2, 2020 | 7:57 AM
George Floyd
Tiger Woods speaks out for 1st time since George Floyd's death June 2, 2020 | 7:41 AM
Floyd Mayweather.
George Floyd
Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral June 2, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Tommy Heinsohn Mike Gorman
Media
Chad Finn: When the games start again, what will sports broadcasts look like? June 1, 2020 | 10:33 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Chris Simms says Jarrett Stidham reminds him ‘a little of Tony Romo’ June 1, 2020 | 10:32 PM
Reid Cashman
College Sports
Capitals assistant Reid Cashman named Dartmouth head coach June 1, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
Jason and Devin McCourty shared their thoughts on the recent protests, racism and Colin Kaepernick June 1, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart wanted to 'show the right thing' by attending Boston protest June 1, 2020 | 12:03 PM
NHL
NHL plans to test players for COVID-19 daily if games resume June 1, 2020 | 7:57 AM
Foxborough MA 9/29/19 New England Revolution players thanking their fans after they defeated New York City FC 2-0 and clinching a spot in the playoffs at Gillette Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Soccer
MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament June 1, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Enes Kanter was one of a number of Celtics who protested this weekend.
Celtics
3 Celtics players took part in Boston protests related to the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020 | 7:40 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
MLB players offer 114-game season, no more pay cuts June 1, 2020 | 7:26 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
Roger Goodell says 'tragic events' call for 'urgent need for action' May 30, 2020 | 10:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban watches players warm up before the start of a game.
Sports News
Why major sports might risk comebacks during the pandemic May 30, 2020 | 9:12 PM