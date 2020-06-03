There will be no joint practices in the NFL this summer

The NFL has instructed teams they will have to stay at their team facilities for training camps this summer because of the coronavirus, according to a memo from the league.

That means joint practices — which had become a staple of the league’s preseason activity the last several years — won’t be happening this year.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots have frequently utilized joint practices in recent years — last summer, New England had joint workouts with Tennessee and Detroit — and there was reportedly some talk of the Patriots and Lions working together again this summer prior to their preseason game in August.

“One of the great values of this is the number of quality reps that everybody can get between the game and practice,” Belichick said last August.

“We’ve done it against ourselves, but now we’re seeing it against other players, another team, a different scheme, and I’d say in a little more competitive situation,” he added. “I think these are all good. It gives us a great opportunity to start to begin the process of seeing an opponent, recognizing the adjustments we need to make, making those adjustments quickly both as a coaching staff and as players and on each unit.”