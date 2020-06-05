Jarrett Stidham is leading workouts with Patriots receivers

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham has recently been organizing throwing sessions with some of his teammates, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Friday morning.

According to Reiss, Stidham has been “a catalyst” for the workouts, which have included fellow quarterback Brian Hoyer as well as wide receivers Julian Edelman and Gunner Olszewski. With Gillette Stadium not yet open to non-rehabbing players, the group has made use of an undisclosed private football field in Massachusetts.

Earlier this week, former Red Sox utility man Brock Holt shared a video of him running routes on a baseball diamond, and referenced both Stidham and Edelman in his caption. In his response, Stidham alluded to his workouts with Edelman by saying, “We’ve been at it.. Where you at bro?!”

Advertisement

Following the departure of veteran quarterback Tom Brady, Stidham seems to be the leading candidate for New England’s starting job. In addition to Hoyer, the Patriots have two undrafted rookie quarterbacks in J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke on their roster.

Coach Bill Belichick said in May he feels the team has “four good players” in the quarterback room.