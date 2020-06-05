The Kraft family is pledging $1 million to local organizations ‘working to end systemic racism’

As protests against police brutality continue to take place across the country, the Kraft family has pledged $1 million in an effort to help fight against systemic racism.

The amount will be distributed over the next 10 months in the form of $100,000 monthly donations to local grassroots organizations that are “fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism, and creating meaningful change in our community.” The organizations will be chosen in collaborations with Patriots players, according to a statement released via the organization.

“Change always begins with listening and learning,” the statement read. “These organizations will be invited to speak to our executive staff and senior management across the Kraft Group business so we can learn about their work and continue to grow in knowledge and awareness, especially among those in leadership positions.

“Our eyes, ears, and hearts are open.”

Earlier this week, the Kraft family also issued a statement on the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed in Minneapolis police custody.

“We are horrified by the acts of racism we’ve witnessed,” read the statement. “We are heartbroken for the families who have lost loved ones, and we are devastated for our communities of color, who are sad, who are exhausted, who are suffering. We know that none of the sadness, exhaustion or suffering is new. We know it is systemic.”