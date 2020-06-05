Stephon Gilmore, other players send video message to NFL about racial inequality

The players demanded the NFL state that it condemns "racism and the systemic oppression of black people."

Stephon Gilmore received the AP Defensive Player of the Year award on Saturday.
Stephon Gilmore. –Bobby Ellis/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
June 5, 2020 | 8:24 AM

Related Links

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas are among more than a dozen NFL stars who united to send a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality.

The 70-second video was released on social media platforms Thursday night and includes Odell Beckham Jr., Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.

Thomas, the New Orleans Saints wide receiver who has led the league in receptions the past two seasons, opens the video with the statement: “It’s been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered.” The players then take turns asking the question, “What if I was George Floyd?”

Advertisement

The players then name several of the black men and women who have recently been killed, including Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Eric Garner.

“I AM George Floyd,” Hopkins says.

Adams follows with: “I AM Breonna Taylor.”

The video closes with the players insisting they “will not be silenced.” They also demand the NFL state that it condemns “racism and the systemic oppression of black people. … We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. … We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NFL
Bills rookie QB apologizes for racially insensitive comment June 5, 2020 | 8:16 AM
NHL
NHL: Players can start voluntary group workouts next week June 5, 2020 | 8:01 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
MLB players reaffirm pay stance, no deal with teams in sight June 5, 2020 | 7:49 AM
LeBron James.
NFL
LeBron James, told by Laura Ingraham to 'shut up and dribble,' calls her out over Drew Brees June 5, 2020 | 7:42 AM
A sign marking the entrance to ESPN's Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World is seen Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. The NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season at Disney. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
NBA
NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan June 5, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Carl Crawford in 2012.
report
Ex-Red Sox outfielder Carl Crawford arrested on domestic violence charge June 5, 2020 | 6:58 AM
New England Patriots defensive backs Jason McCourty (30), Devin McCourty (32) and Duron Harmon (21) walk to an NFL football minicamp practice, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
McCourtys address Drew Brees's apology June 4, 2020 | 7:34 PM
FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. McHugh agreed to a $600,000, one-year contract with the pitching-needy Boston Red Sox, a deal that allows him earn up to $4.25 million. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh marched in a peaceful protest in Atlanta June 4, 2020 | 2:01 PM
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he stood with the Black community in the fight against racial injustice.
NFL
Drew Brees apologizes for protests comments that were ‘insensitive and completely missed the mark’ June 4, 2020 | 10:51 AM
Jason McCourty on CNN, June 4, 2020.
Patriots
Jason McCourty said NFL teams have 'opportunity' to have uncomfortable discussions June 4, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Coronavirus
Youth sports in Massachusetts can begin to resume in Phase 2. Here are the rules. June 4, 2020 | 10:49 AM
What Jaylen Brown accomplishes off the court is probably more impressive than what he can do on it.
Celtics
Celtics fans booed Jaylen Brown on draft night. There’s no excuse for not knowing how special he is now. June 4, 2020 | 9:01 AM
People sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth.
Sports
Stadium virus prevention steers spotlight toward fan privacy June 4, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Carles Gil celebrates a goal in 2019.
Soccer
MLS, players reach new labor deal, to resume with tournament June 4, 2020 | 8:19 AM
In this March 24, 2020, file photo, workers stand at the bottom of the Olympic rings at Tokyo's Odaiba district
Olympics
Postponed Tokyo Olympics could be downsized and simplified June 4, 2020 | 8:12 AM
Martellus Bennett Patriots Packers
NFL
Former Patriot Martellus Bennett discussed the racism he's seen in the NFL June 4, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
NFL
Broncos coach apologizes after suggesting NFL free of racism June 4, 2020 | 7:55 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts with Jason McCourty #30 after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
McCourty twins call Drew Brees's comments 'a disgrace' June 3, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL Awards 2019
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron commits $50,000 to social justice groups in wake of George Floyd’s death, protests June 3, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Adam Silver and the NBA Board of Governors are ready to vote on a plan.
NBA
NBA to present plan for return: 22 teams in Orlando beginning in late July June 3, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Local
At the urging of Bryan Lyons, Dave McGillivray is hosting a virtual cross-country run June 3, 2020 | 1:42 PM
n a five-year run at Temple University, Patrick Kraft transformed the athletic program through new coaching hires, investments in facilities, and a focus on student-athlete welfare and improved classroom performance.
College Sports
Boston College names Patrick Kraft as school's new athletic director June 3, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Tom Brady and Adam Vinatieri in 2003.
Tom Brady
Here's Adam Vinatieri's response on why Tom Brady left the Patriots June 3, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, left, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, talk off to the side after a combined NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)
Patriots
There will be no joint practices in the NFL this summer June 3, 2020 | 8:39 AM
Springfield, MA, the home of the Basketball Hall of Fame, has decided on the name of its AHL team.
Local
Hoops Hall mulls date for Kobe Bryant, Class of 2020 induction June 3, 2020 | 7:51 AM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
NFL tells teams they must hold training camps at home June 3, 2020 | 7:40 AM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 6: A pattern with a message showing appreciation for nurses is displayed in the outfield grass as the Major League Baseball season is postponed due the coronavirus pandemic on May 6, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
MLB
Union unmoved by MLB's 50-game concept; sides no closer to agreement for 2020 season June 3, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9350204v) Robert Kraft Super Bowl LII, Minneapolis, USA - 31 Jan 2018 New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (L) sits with his son Jonathan (R) as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a media availability in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 31 January 2018. Super Bowl LII will be played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, on 04 February between the NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles and the AFC Champions New England Patriots.
Patriots
Kraft family releases statement on the killing of George Floyd June 2, 2020 | 8:23 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens supports his players' activism: 'We want them to stand for what they believe in' June 2, 2020 | 1:33 PM
Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy released a statement expressing his sentiments on the recent racial protests and injustice.
Red Sox
Read the Red Sox' statement on George Floyd's death and the recent protests June 2, 2020 | 1:28 PM