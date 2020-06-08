Morning sports update: Bill Belichick and Tom Brady among those to pay tribute to Reche Caldwell

Wes Welker remembered Caldwell for his "contagious" smile and attitude.

Reche Caldwell makes a crucial catch to set up Stephen Gostkowski's game-winning field goal against the Chargers in the playoffs in Jan. 2007.
Reche Caldwell makes a crucial catch to set up Stephen Gostkowski's game-winning field goal against the Chargers in the playoffs in January 2007. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 8, 2020 | 10:53 AM

Protests against racial injustice and police brutality continued around the world over the weekend. In Brookline, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara marched along with hundreds of other residents.

The NFL continued to be a microcosm of larger discussions, with Drew Brees receiving criticism — and later apologizing — over comments he made about kneeling during the national anthem.

Numerous players spoke out about the cause of Black Lives Matter and, on Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement admitting the league made a mistake in not embracing the cause years before.

“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump responded to both Brees and Goodell, continuing to adamantly oppose kneeling during the anthem. Brees replied to Trump in an open letter, noting that “this is not an issue about the American flag.”

“We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial [and] prison reform,” Brees wrote.

Reactions to the death of Reche Caldwell: A tragic story from the weekend was news that former Patriots receiver Reche Caldwell, 41, was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery Saturday in Tampa.

Caldwell played for six seasons in the NFL after being selected in the second round of the 2002 draft by the Chargers. He went on to play in New England during the 2006 season, leading the team in both receptions (61) and yards (760).

In the aftermath of the news of his death, both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady offered their thoughts.

“I am saddened to hear the news about Reche,” Belichick said in a team statement. “He is remembered for his solid contributions to our team. My thoughts and prayers are with Reche’s family.”

Brady shared a photo of the two on his Instagram story, saying “All love RIP.”

Advertisement

Others also spoke up about Caldwell. Wes Welker, who was briefly teammates with Caldwell with the Chargers in 2004, remembered the former receiver for his “contagious” smile and attitude.

More from Boston.com:

Remembering Len Bias:

The director of “Hoosiers” talked about a “Deflategate” strategy used in a pivotal scene in the movie:

On this day: In 1966, the National Football League and American Football League ended their multi-year competition, announcing that the two leagues would merge. It represented a victory for the upstart AFL, which began in 1960.

The seeds of the NFL’s rise to the forefront of American sports were planted that day. The best example is the Super Bowl — the league’s flagship event — which was only possible thanks to the merger.

(Left to right): NFL president Tex Schramm, NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle and AFL president Lamar Hunt as the merger is announced in June, 1966. —AP Wire

Something more: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explained how he ended up training with Bruce Lee.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Hockey East netted itself a commissioner with a throrough understanding of the league when it hired Steve Metcalf.
College Hockey
How Steve Metcalf’s professional journey prepared him to be Hockey East commissioner June 8, 2020 | 11:55 AM
People sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth.
Sports
Fan experience to change profoundly amid COVID-19 pandemic June 8, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Yankee Stadium.
MLB
MLB plan saves big-spending teams $100m each June 8, 2020 | 7:55 AM
UFC
Conor McGregor makes 3rd retirement announcement in 4 years June 8, 2020 | 7:38 AM
NASCAR
NASCAR vows to do better job addressing racial injustice June 8, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Reche Caldwell with the Patriots in 2006.
Patriots
Former Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell shot and killed in Tampa June 7, 2020 | 3:45 PM
Boston, MA - 4/18/20 - The finish line of the Boston Marathon on Boylston St. remains unpainted as the event has been pushed back due to concerns over the COVID-19 epidemic (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Boston Marathon
'Why would I want to make my first-ever marathon a solo event?' June 7, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Andre Adams
College Sports
What Andre Adams said about joining the BC men's basketball team June 7, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he’s “embarrassed as a white person” that George Floyd could die in such a “nonchalant” manner.
Gregg Popovich
Gregg Popovich: 'Embarrassed as a white person' June 6, 2020 | 10:51 PM
NBA logo
NBA
NBA offers clarity on tiebreakers with uneven schedule June 6, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Bruins
Zdeno Chara opens up after taking part in protest over George Floyd's death June 6, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Sports broadcaster Scott Van Pelt watches a Maryland vs. Ohio State basketball game.
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
In a time of media layoffs, here’s some love for the hiring of Scott Van Pelt June 6, 2020 | 6:16 PM
Matt Ryan is working to help the Black community in Atlanta.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Former BC quarterback Matt Ryan donates $500,000 to help Black community in Atlanta June 6, 2020 | 5:25 PM
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees leaves the field following a game.
NFL
Drew Brees holds his ground in letter opposing Donald Trump's viewpoint June 6, 2020 | 4:05 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands in the bench area during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif. An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Patriots
Why the Patriots should be the team to sign Colin Kaepernick June 6, 2020 | 11:13 AM
Boston Celtics' Javonte Green during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, March 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
'I could’ve been George Floyd' June 6, 2020 | 8:04 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in New Orleans. The marketing agent who has sued NBA rookie Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing his lone season with the Blue Devils. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
NBA
What's next for the NBA? A plan for testing is the big key. June 5, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Patriots
The Kraft family is pledging $1 million to local organizations 'working to end systemic racism' June 5, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Celtics
Can the Celtics win an NBA title? Here are the latest odds. June 5, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Torii Hunter of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim slides safely past the tag of Red Sox catcher Ryan Lavarnway in 2012.
Red Sox
Torii Hunter said he had a no-trade clause for Boston due to racial abuse June 5, 2020 | 11:49 AM
Foxborough, MA - 8-29-2019 - Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (left) and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (right) share a laugh during pregame warmups. The New England Patriots hosted the New York Giants in an NFL exhibition football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Jarrett Stidham
Jarrett Stidham is leading workouts with Patriots receivers June 5, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Drew Brees in 2019.
NFL
Drew Brees posted a second apology, promises to 'do better' June 5, 2020 | 10:35 AM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell weighs in on protests following the death of George Floyd June 5, 2020 | 8:49 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills gestures while speaking during a health and safety tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Days after the NFL revealed its hopes of conducting a normal regular season and playoffs, its chief medical officer warns that nothing is a certainty during the coronavirus pandemic. Sills, a neurosurgeon who has been with the NFL since 2017, says he and other league and team medical personnel have been in constant communication with health officials throughout the country, looking at the same data they are using to make public recommendations. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
NFL
NFL medical chief 'very optimistic' season will stay on schedule, as coaches return to work June 5, 2020 | 8:36 AM
Stephon Gilmore received the AP Defensive Player of the Year award on Saturday.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore, other players send video message to NFL about racial inequality June 5, 2020 | 8:24 AM
NFL
Bills rookie QB apologizes for racially insensitive comment June 5, 2020 | 8:16 AM
NHL
NHL: Players can start voluntary group workouts next week June 5, 2020 | 8:01 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
MLB players reaffirm pay stance, no deal with teams in sight June 5, 2020 | 7:49 AM
LeBron James.
NFL
LeBron James, told by Laura Ingraham to 'shut up and dribble,' calls her out over Drew Brees June 5, 2020 | 7:42 AM
A sign marking the entrance to ESPN's Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World is seen Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. The NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season at Disney. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
NBA
NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan June 5, 2020 | 7:29 AM