Morning sports update: Bill Belichick and Tom Brady among those to pay tribute to Reche Caldwell

Protests against racial injustice and police brutality continued around the world over the weekend. In Brookline, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara marched along with hundreds of other residents.

The NFL continued to be a microcosm of larger discussions, with Drew Brees receiving criticism — and later apologizing — over comments he made about kneeling during the national anthem.

Numerous players spoke out about the cause of Black Lives Matter and, on Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement admitting the league made a mistake in not embracing the cause years before.

“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said.

President Donald Trump responded to both Brees and Goodell, continuing to adamantly oppose kneeling during the anthem. Brees replied to Trump in an open letter, noting that “this is not an issue about the American flag.”

“We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial [and] prison reform,” Brees wrote.

Reactions to the death of Reche Caldwell: A tragic story from the weekend was news that former Patriots receiver Reche Caldwell, 41, was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery Saturday in Tampa.

Caldwell played for six seasons in the NFL after being selected in the second round of the 2002 draft by the Chargers. He went on to play in New England during the 2006 season, leading the team in both receptions (61) and yards (760).

In the aftermath of the news of his death, both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady offered their thoughts.

“I am saddened to hear the news about Reche,” Belichick said in a team statement. “He is remembered for his solid contributions to our team. My thoughts and prayers are with Reche’s family.”

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell. pic.twitter.com/p0qJrO9kTF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2020

Brady shared a photo of the two on his Instagram story, saying “All love RIP.”

Others also spoke up about Caldwell. Wes Welker, who was briefly teammates with Caldwell with the Chargers in 2004, remembered the former receiver for his “contagious” smile and attitude.

So sad to hear this! Reche’s smile and attitude were contagious! My thoughts and prayers go out to Bubba Caldwell and his family! https://t.co/CXBUdKGFJk — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) June 7, 2020

On this day: In 1966, the National Football League and American Football League ended their multi-year competition, announcing that the two leagues would merge. It represented a victory for the upstart AFL, which began in 1960.

The seeds of the NFL’s rise to the forefront of American sports were planted that day. The best example is the Super Bowl — the league’s flagship event — which was only possible thanks to the merger.

(Left to right): NFL president Tex Schramm, NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle and AFL president Lamar Hunt as the merger is announced in June, 1966. —AP Wire

