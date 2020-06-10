Devin McCourty hears from Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, teammates past and present as part of virtual ‘Boston Uncornered’ event

A steady parade of well-wishers — including present and former teammates — praised Devin McCourty during Tuesday’s virtual fund-raising event for Boston Uncornered.

McCourty, who was a guest of honor for the evening and named the Boston Uncornered “2020 Champion of the Year,” was praised by the likes of Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Matthew Slater for his commitment to a myriad of off-field issues.

“Healthy discussion leads to actions, and actions that you have brought to the forefront have resulted in progress,” Belichick said of McCourty. “We want to express our gratitude for everything you represent as a teammate and a person.”

Belichick called McCourty “the ultimate role model.”

“You’re an incredible man, you’re an incredible teammate and an incredible friend,” said Brady in a pre-recorded message. “I know sometimes you wouldn’t think that I would be looking up to you because I’m a lot older than you, but the reality is, I have, and I’ve learned more from you than you probably ever learned from me. You’re a wonderful man.

“I couldn’t be prouder of you. I’m a friend of yours for life. You can always count on me,” he added. “I just wanted to say congratulations. I’m happy other people are seeing the incredible man you are (and) the incredible man you’ve become, and I know you’re going to continue on with great work, year after year, because that’s who you are.

“Take care, man. Love you, and I’m proud of you.”

After a quick gibe at Brady’s expense — calling him “that fellow who used to play quarterback here” — Kraft said when it came to the team’s recent $1 million commitment to social justice issues, their first $100,000 donation will be made to Boston Uncornered in honor of McCourty.

“We have to work harder and connect better to make this country better than it is,” Kraft said.

Boston Uncornered is a nonprofit group focused on getting current and former gang members off the streets and into school, using financial incentives to help them through high school and college.