Morning sports update: Joe Kennedy calls for the Patriots to sign Colin Kaepernick

On Tuesday, Patriots safety Devin McCourty was honored at a virtual fundraiser for Boston Uncovered, a non-profit that seeks to provide a positive path for gang-involved individuals.

McCourty, 32, was called the “ultimate role model” by Bill Belichick, and also received praise in a video message from Tom Brady.

“I know sometimes you wouldn’t think that I would be looking up to you because I’m a lot older than you, but the reality is, I have, and I’ve learned more from you than you probably ever learned from me,” Brady told his former teammate.

Joe Kennedy’s message to the NFL and the Patriots: Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy, who is currently in a senate primary race with incumbent Ed Markey, weighed in on Colin Kaepernick in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

Kaepernick, who drew international attention in 2016 for his decision to kneel during the national anthem to bring attention to racial injustice and police brutality, has remained unsigned by any NFL team since that season.

In the wake of recent protests over the same issues — and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s acknowledgement that the league was “wrong” to not listen to players earlier — Kennedy thinks it’s time for the league to apologize to the 32-year-old Kaepernick.

And on top of that, he thinks the Patriots should sign the free agent quarterback.

The NFL should apologize to Colin Kaepernick and the Patriots should sign him. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) June 9, 2020

With Tom Brady now with the Buccaneers, the Patriots currently have four quarterbacks, two of whom are undrafted free agents.

More from Boston.com:

Robert Kraft made a joking reference to Tom Brady: The moment comes near the 3:25 mark of the video.

The first step of many. RKK announces $100K donation to @CollegeBoundDot’s #BostonUncornered, the first in the Kraft Family’s $1M pledge to social justice causes, as @McCourtyTwins (Dmac) is honored as their 2020 Uncornered Champion. pic.twitter.com/bix4nqfFOK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2020

On this day: In 1938, Red Sox rookie pitcher Bill LeFebvre hit a home run in his first and only plate appearance of the season.

Unfortunately for LeFebvre — a Rhode Island native who had pitched for Holy Cross in college — the White Sox hit a few home runs of their own. LeFebvre gave up six runs in four innings of relief work, including a grand slam to his counterpart, Chicago pitcher Monty Stratton.

The White Sox won the game, 15-2.

