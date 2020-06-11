Why Dan Vitale and Dalton Keene could be signs of an evolving Patriots offense in 2020

Much has been made of what New England will do at the quarterback position in 2020, and rightfully so. But what about at fullback?

Patriots draft pick Dalton Keene had an impressive Combine.
Patriots draft pick Dalton Keene could bring welcome changes to the Patriots' offense. –(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Aidan Curran
June 11, 2020 | 7:14 AM

Related Links

COMMENTARY

In an offseason that has brought plenty of change personnel-wise to the Patriots, it’s fair to expect that as the personnel shifts, so too will the scheme.

Much has been made of what New England will do at the quarterback position in 2020, and rightfully so. But when looking at other personnel additions that the team has made so far in the offseason, it’s not the quarterback position that is the greatest indicator of forthcoming change, it’s the fullback position.

To gain a better idea of where the Patriots’ offense – and its use of the fullback – could be headed, Patriots fans can take a look at how the San Francisco 49ers deploy their Swiss army knife, fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Advertisement

In addition to being a powerful blocker in the running game, Juszczyk also brings a unique pass-catching ability to the 49ers offense, making his unit more difficult for opponents to gameplan for because of the deception and trickery that San Francisco uses with Juszczyk on the field.

The Niners can use Juszczyk as a traditional blocking fullback, but can also deploy him in the slot, in tunnel screens, or on wheel routes out of the backfield.

In newly-signed Dan Vitale and fourth-round draft pick Dalton Keene, the Patriots now have two players who have similar profiles as Juszczyk, and can catch the ball and be a different kind of offensive threat than the recently-retired James Develin.

Vitale, who is 6’1” and 240 pounds like Juszczyk is, had outstanding numbers at the NFL Draft combine, coming out of Northwestern. Vitale ran a 4.6 40-yard dash, as well as a 38.5-inch vertical jump, and a 123-in. broad jump.

Keene, while drafted as a tight end, played all over the field as a Hokie, including at fullback and H-back, and excels in the open field with his run-after-catch ability. Like Juszczyk, Keene was used a lot on tunnel screens, misdirections, and wheel routes out of the backfield. While Keene could stick at tight end, he has shown the ability to play fullback well, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him take snaps as a fullback in 2020.

Advertisement

The addition of two fullbacks (we are considering Keene a fullback for the purpose of this article) that have distinctly different skillsets than James Develin indicates a change in philosophy for New England at the fullback position. Here’s how the Patriots offense could evolve in 2020 with the increased use of the fullback position.

Breaking down the scheme

One of the favorite plays that San Francisco runs for Juszczyk is the tunnel screen, which also happens to be a play that Virginia Tech ran a lot for Keene.

The tunnel screen is a pass in which the receiver or running back lines up to the wide side of the field and opens up toward the quarterback after the snap for a quick screen pass. Other players on the wide side of the field run ahead of the pass catcher and serve as blockers, blocking to both the inside and outside to create a “tunnel” for the ball carrier to run through.

Here against the Rams, Juszczyk lines up as a fullback in an I-formation, and at the snap, runs at Clay Matthews coming off the edge as if he is going to block him. However, instead of blocking Matthews like a normal fullback would, he lets Matthews go by him, and instead turns to face Jimmy Garoppolo. With three blockers in front of him, and Matthews — the would-be tackler — behind him, Juszczyk takes the quick pass and goes for a big gain of more than 20 yards.

Here against Rhode Island in 2019, Keene lines up behind the left tackle as an H-back, and runs the same kind of tunnel screen. Virginia Tech uses jet motion to make the defense think the play is flowing to the right, but the quarterback pulls the ball back and looks left to Keene at the line of scrimmage. Keene shows good patience here in letting the blocks in front of him develop so he can gain a few more yards on the play.

Advertisement

On this play in the Super Bowl, the 49ers deceive the Chiefs’ linebackers with their do-it-all fullback. Here, in a traditional I-formation with Juszczyk at fullback, the 49ers show play action, and use the threat of Juszczyk as a blocker to get him open on a wheel route for a big gain.

As Juszczyk gets to the second level, the Chiefs linebacker near him is caught flat-footed, expecting to be blocked by Juszczyk. Instead, Juszczyk keeps running and flies by him for an easy catch.

This is an almost identical play to this play in the Raiders-Packers game in 2019, when Dan Vitale ran the same wheel route to get free on a play action pass for a 27-yard catch-and-run. Vitale lines up as a fullback in the I-formation, and catches the Raiders linebacker off guard, running past him when the defender was loading up to take on what he thought was going to be a block by Vitale.

Against Miami, Virginia Tech also used Keene as a decoy blocker. Lined up as an offset tight end, Keene shows as a blocker immediately after the snap. But as the play flows right, Keene leaks out and runs a shallow crosser the other way, catching the Miami defense off guard, and running in for an easy touchdown.

It’s a similar play to the one the 49ers run here, where Juszczyk motions from his fullback position to a spot on the line next to the left tackle as a tight end. San Francisco runs play action, and Juszczyk runs down the line of scrimmage initially, appearing to be looking for a defender to block. However, with the Chiefs’ linebackers all in the backfield, Juszczyk runs up the field and past the Chiefs’ linebackers for an easy touchdown.

While Dan Vitale isn’t the same caliber of fullback as Juszczyk, he did haul in three receptions of more than 20 yards last season, and has potential as a pass catcher in the New England offense.

On this play, Vitale is motioned into the slot by Aaron Rodgers, forcing the left defensive end to cover Vitale. Because of Vitale’s alignment relative to the defensive end, he automatically has outside leverage on his defender.

Rodgers hits Vitale on a short throw, and Vitale shows nice hands and downfield speed to pop loose for a 22-yard catch-and-run.

Having a versatile fullback like Juszczyk did wonders for the 49ers offense in 2019. The team averaged 9.96 yards per attempt on Juszczyk’s 24 targets last season, and also averaged a solid 9.7 yards per attempt when operating out of 21 personnel in 2019.

Juszczyk’s flexibility also allowed the team to scheme him open for easy completions from Garoppolo, which is something that New England could put an emphasis on if they start second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham in 2020. Garoppolo had a 116.7 passer rating when targeting Juszczyk in the slot last season.

Vitale and Keene aren’t at the same elite level as Juszczyk is yet, mostly because they lack the same kind of physical run-blocking that the 49ers fullback also brings to the table. But their athleticism, pass-catching ability, and versatility on offense shows that New England could have bigger plans for the fullback position, and thus, the Patriots offense, in 2020.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, Wake Forest's Jared Shuster pitches during an NCAA baseball game in Winston-Salem, N.C. Shuster was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the baseball draft Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)
MLB
New Bedford's Jared Shuster was selected by the Braves in the 1st round of the MLB Draft June 11, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
5 things to know about Red Sox 1st-round draft pick Nick Yorke June 11, 2020 | 6:39 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
Red Sox
The Red Sox select Nick Yorke in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft June 10, 2020 | 8:57 PM
Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson.
MLB
Tigers draft Arizona State slugger Torkelson with No. 1 pick June 10, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Rob Manfred MLB
MLB
Rob Manfred says '100 percent' chance of MLB season, new proposal soon June 10, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Torii Hunter of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim slides safely past the tag of Red Sox catcher Ryan Lavarnway in 2012.
Red Sox
Red Sox respond to Torii Hunter's claims of racial abuse at Fenway Park: 'This is real.' June 10, 2020 | 6:04 PM
Roy Halladay, taken at No. 17 by Toronto in 1995, won 203 games and two Cy Young Awards in his Hall of Fame career.
MLB
Who are the best players to be picked 17th overall in the MLB draft? June 10, 2020 | 5:26 PM
NESN sports broadcaster Jerry Remy is taking precautions from traveling to cover the Red Sox early-season games due to coronavirus.
Red Sox
Video: A conversation with Jerry Remy June 10, 2020 | 2:01 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Watch: Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward get back to work in Brighton June 10, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Devin McCourty hears from Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, teammates past and present June 10, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Colin Kaepernick looks on during a private NFL workout in 2019.
Patriots
Joe Kennedy calls for the Patriots to sign Colin Kaepernick June 10, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Revolution players in 2019 after clinching a playoff spot.
Sports News
MLS announces details of summer tournament June 10, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Will Fenway sit silent all season long?
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Baseball is at risk of losing the lifers like me June 10, 2020 | 7:08 AM
alt text
Media
How Tampa Bay sportswriters are covering the arrival of Tom Brady June 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, The main entrance in front of Chase Field is devoid of activity in Phoenix. Putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area this season and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed Monday, April 6, 2020 during a call among five top officials from MLB and the players' association that was led by Commissioner Rob Manfred, people familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
MLB
MLB players' latest proposal: 89 games, with prorated money June 9, 2020 | 9:57 PM
Shortstop Michael Chavis from Sprayberry Senior High School in Marietta, Georgia, posts his name on the board at the 2014 MLB baseball draft Thursday, June 5, 2014, in Secaucus, N.J. Chavis was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the 26th pick in the first round. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
MLB
The MLB Draft starts Wednesday. Here's what you need to know. June 9, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Robert Parish presented Kevin McHale with a jersey autographed by himself and Larry Bird at McHale's number-retirement ceremony in January 1994.
Celtics
40 years ago, the Celtics pulled off a trade that cemented a championship foundation June 9, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Theo Epstein speaking to reporters at the White House in 2017 after President Barack Obama honored the 2016 World Series champion Cubs.
MLB
Theo Epstein spoke about systemic racism, promises 'to be better' with hiring practices June 9, 2020 | 8:44 AM
The parking lots outside of Gillette Stadium before the Patriots hosted the Chiefs in an AFC divisional playoff game.
NFL
NFL gives teams planner for total reopening of facilities June 9, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Fenway Park
MLB
16 teams will advance to the playoffs in latest MLB plan June 9, 2020 | 7:41 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, kneels next to teammates Christen Press (12), Ali Krieger (11), Crystal Dunn (16) and Ashlyn Harris (22) as the national anthem is played before the team's exhibition soccer match against the Netherlands in Atlanta. The U.S. women's national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to repeal the anthem policy it instituted after Rapinoe started kneeling during the national anthem. The U.S. women's team also wants the federation to state publicly that the policy was wrong and issue an apology to the team's black players and supporters. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Soccer
USWNT wants soccer federation to repeal anthem policy June 9, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Pat Kraft is Boston College's new director of athletics.
BOSTON COLLEGE
5 takeaways from Boston College AD Pat Kraft's introductory press conference June 8, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Brooklyn Dodgers third baseman Jackie Robinson steals home, beating the tag of New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra in the opening game of the 1955 World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Sports Q
What is the one Boston sports mystery you want solved? June 8, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Devin McCourty playing for the Patriots in 2019.
Patriots
Devin McCourty discussed the Patriots' team conversations about protests June 8, 2020 | 3:41 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 6: A pattern with a message showing appreciation for nurses is displayed in the outfield grass as the Major League Baseball season is postponed due the coronavirus pandemic on May 6, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Baseball
AP sources: MLB offers 76-game season, up to 75 percent of salaries June 8, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Hockey East netted itself a commissioner with a throrough understanding of the league when it hired Steve Metcalf.
College Hockey
How Steve Metcalf’s professional journey prepared him to be Hockey East commissioner June 8, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Reche Caldwell makes a crucial catch to set up Stephen Gostkowski's game-winning field goal against the Chargers in the playoffs in Jan. 2007.
Patriots
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady among those to pay tribute to Reche Caldwell June 8, 2020 | 10:53 AM
People sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth.
Sports
Fan experience to change profoundly amid COVID-19 pandemic June 8, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Yankee Stadium.
MLB
MLB plan saves big-spending teams $100m each June 8, 2020 | 7:55 AM
UFC
Conor McGregor makes 3rd retirement announcement in 4 years June 8, 2020 | 7:38 AM