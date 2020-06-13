Gillette Stadium was lit up to celebrate 50 years of #BostonPride

The Boston Pride Parade was canceled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

June 13, 2020

Gillette Stadium was lit up Saturday night to celebrate 50 years of #BostonPride.

The Boston Pride Parade was launched in response to police harassment and brutality against gay patrons at the Stonewall Inn in New York. It has evolved into Boston’s largest parade, and it typically draws up to 1 million people.

This year’s event was overhauled by Black and transgender activists who say organizers have “grown too cozy with the police and unresponsive to their needs.”

Though the parade was canceled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, and George Floyd’s death altered many of the celebration’s other events, Gillette marked the occasion in its own way.

