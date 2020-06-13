Gregg Popovich says NFL owners, including Robert Kraft, who donated to Trump are ‘hypocritcal’

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has made his opinion clear when it comes to matters regarding President Donald Trump.

Popovich said he was “sick to his stomach” in the aftermath of Trump’s election in 2016 and called the president a “deranged idiot” earlier this month.

Now Popovich is directing his shots at the seven NFL owners that each donated $1 million to Trump’s Inaugural Committee, which includes Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“It’s just hypocritical,” Popovich told Maureen Dowd of the New York Times. “It’s incongruent. It doesn’t make sense. People aren’t blind. Do you go to your staff and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest? I don’t get it. I think they put themselves in a position that’s untenable.”

Advertisement

The other six owners that each donated $1 million to Trump’s Inaugural Committee are Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, Rams owner Stan Kroenke, Jets owner Woody Johnson (who is currently the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom), and now deceased Texans owner Robert McNair.

Popovich’s criticism of the NFL didn’t end there. He also ripped commissioner Roger Goodell, saying he was skeptical of Goodell’s apology when Goodell said he should have listened to those protesting sooner.

“A smart man is running the NFL and he didn’t understand the difference between the flag and what makes the country great — all the people who fought to allow (Colin) Kaepernick to have the right to kneel for justice,” Popovich told the New York Times. “The flag is irrelevant. It’s just a symbol that people glom onto for political reasons, just like (Dick) Cheney back in the Iraq war.”

Popovich also said Goodell “got intimidated when Trump jumped on the kneeling” and “he folded.”