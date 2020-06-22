Morning sports update: What Devin and Jason McCourty said about the NFL’s COVID-19 plan

"We hope, but I don't know if we'll figure it out, honestly."

Jason and Devin McCourty during the Patriots' Super Bowl victory parade in 2019.
Jason and Devin McCourty during the Patriots' Super Bowl victory parade in 2019. –2019 file/Elise Amendola/associated press
June 22, 2020 | 10:38 AM

On Sunday, NASCAR announced that a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in the Cup Series.

In a statement, NASCAR said it is “outraged” by the “heinous act,” and is launching a full investigation.

The McCourty twins weighed in on football’s return: With the ongoing threat of COVID-19, Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty are pondering what the NFL’s 2020 season will look like.

In a recent episode of their podcast, “Double Coverage,” the McCourty twins each expressed their concerns.

“I don’t believe in group workouts right now at all,” Jason said. “For me, there would be no coming together to do any type of practice with teammates on a group level because I just think we can’t dismiss — like you just said — with [coronavirus] and everything going on. I’ve been out here in Nashville, and I actually go run at the high school where I think a lot of the 49ers players were doing their team-practice ordeal. They just had a player or two test positive.

“It’s kind of scary because something like that, I think it was probably just offense, so they probably had maybe 10 guys out there,” he continued. “When you think about the future, if it’s hard for 10 guys just to get together to do little passing drills or anything of that nature, to think about somewhere between 53 and 90 guys in a training camp, it’s going to be insane. So I don’t know how that’s going to turn out.”

Devin, asked if he was nervous following the news that Buccaneers players had tested positive, also explained how social distancing is affecting the team.

“Yeah, I think everybody’s nervous, because the norm is that we just go to work — we put in a lot of work, we bond together, we lift, we’re in close quarters. It feels like that’s all being taken away from us, so I don’t know how to react. I don’t know what’s it’s going to be,” Devin admitted.

“I love how a lot of players’ attention has been on what’s going on outside of football — and I think we’ll continue to do that — but figuring out football, to me, seems to be the hardest thing right now,” Devin said. “We hope, but I don’t know if we’ll figure it out, honestly.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently suggested that the NFL might need to consider a “bubble” approach, as other professional sports leagues have done.

Both McCourty brothers are skeptical that that could work with NFL teams, whose training camp rosters are far larger than other sports.

“I just think it’s very different for football,” Jason said. ” You think about training camp — and I don’t know if there would be cut numbers or how it would work — but there’s 90 guys on the team. Not only are there 90 guys, but there’s a coaching staff usually made up of maybe 15 to 20 coaches.”

“I don’t know if it’s really fathomable for the NFL to be able to go in a bubble,” Jason concluded.

“I just can’t see me stepping away from my family for that amount of time,” Devin said. “When you sign up for different jobs, you kind of discuss it as a family, the hardship of that. For us as players, we never had to think about that. We have training camp kind of in a month and a half, so we haven’t heard until now. The days start counting down. You might be telling your wife with a week’s notice that you’re gone for six months. To me, that would be very tough. If that is on the table, I think that needs to be discussed sooner than later for guys to be able to make that decision.”

Trivia: In normal baseball times, June is a popular month for Red Sox players to hit for the cycle. Rare a feat as it is — it’s only happened 21 times in team history — Boston players have done it four times in June.

Name the four Red Sox players to hit for the cycle in June.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their initials (and the year in which they did it) are TS (1912), DE (1984), JV (1996), BH (2015).

