Morning sports update: Mohamed Sanu’s trainer thinks the receiver was ‘shell of himself’ in 2019 due to injury

"I promise you, that is a huge chip on his shoulder now."

Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019.
Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019. –Todd Olszewski/Getty Images
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 24, 2020 | 10:41 AM

Major League Baseball is officially set to return. On Tuesday, the league announced its return, with a 60-game season set to begin on July 23 or 24.

Mohamed Sanu is reportedly recovering well after offseason ankle surgery: The Patriots traded for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in October, sending a second-round pick to the Falcons in return.

Sanu, 30, made 26 catches for 207 yards in eight games with the Patriots, also notching a touchdown catch against the Ravens in November 2019.

Yet the 6-foot-2 Sanu was hampered for much of his initial season in New England by a high ankle injury. In the offseason, he had surgery to correct the issue. Now looking at his first full season with the Patriots, Sanu’s trainer believes he could be a much more effective player following his 16-week recovery.

“I would tell you he’s probably faster, quicker, leaner, and in better shape now than prior to the surgery,” Hilton Alexander told ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Alexander maintains that Sanu was a “shell of himself” at the end of the 2019 season and could be in line for a strong 2020.

“I know the fans didn’t get a chance to see 100 percent Mohamed Sanu,” Alexander said. “I promise you, that is a huge chip on his shoulder now.”

Trivia: Six Red Sox pitchers have recorded at least 40 saves in a single season. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their initials are TG, JP, JR, UU, DL, and CK

More from Boston.com:

Adrian Wojnarowski broke down a series of NBA stories, including the possible return of J.R. Smith:

The story of Jeff Thomas: Signed as one of the Patriots’ undrafted free agents, wide receiver Jeff Thomas has a backstory that NFL analysts and scouts applied the oft-used label of “talented but troubled.” The reality is far more complicated, as For the Win’s Henry McKenna explored in a recent profile.

“I feel like a lot of people, just from hearing his background, look at him wrong,” said Lamontre Harvey, one of Thomas’s high school friends. “A lot of people doubted [him], but since kindergarten, we always said that he’d make it to the pros. But they get the wrong impression. They’re like, ‘Oh, he comes from East St. Louis. Well, he’s not going to make it too far.'”

On this day: In 1997, the hypothetical question of what would happen if Mark McGwire connected with a Randy Johnson fastball was answered at Seattle’s Kingdome. The result was a 538-foot home run into the upper deck.

Daily highlight: After overcoming an early injury in 2020 and then the season pause, Tottenham forward Harry Kane scored his first goal of the year in a 2-0 win over West Ham United on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Tom Gordon, Jonathan Papelbon, Jeff Reardon, Ugueth Urbina, Derek Lowe, and Craig Kimbrel.

