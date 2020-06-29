How people are reacting to quarterback Cam Newton’s one-year deal with the Patriots

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has agreed to a one-year contract with the Patriots — and NFL players, his future teammates, and even Boston officials are hyped.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh was quick to give the former Carolina Panthers MVP a warm welcome Sunday evening.

There was a flurry of eyeball emojis, from New England’s secondary, including Stephon Gilmore, Joejuan Williams, and the McCourty twins, as well as linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and running back James White.

👀 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) June 29, 2020

Cam👀👀👀 — Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) June 29, 2020

Safety Adrian Phillips offered a GIF when the news broke.

Brandon Copeland, a linebacker who signed with the Patriots this offseason, also offered his support.

😂😂😂 … feels good to be on a different side of this for a change!! I see you @Patriots 🙌🏾🙌🏾 – Now let me hold up my end of the deal! #Hustle #Different https://t.co/etqM2CIydN — Brandon Copeland (@bcope51) June 29, 2020