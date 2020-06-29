How Cam Newton reacted after signing with the Patriots
“I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!!"
Cam Newton seems pretty jazzed he’s signing a one-year deal with the Patriots.
Newton weighed in on the news via his Instagram story Sunday night, writing, “I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!! All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LetsGoPats.”
When typing on his Instagram, Newton uses a unique font. In his account’s bio, he writes, “I’m not changing the way I type; get over it. You post your way; I post mine.”
Newton’s incentive-laden deal is worth up to $7.5 million.
Cam Newton introduces himself to New England. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/hWvtu531y2
— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) June 29, 2020
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.