How Cam Newton reacted after signing with the Patriots

Cam Newton seems pretty jazzed he’s signing a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Newton weighed in on the news via his Instagram story Sunday night, writing, “I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!! All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LetsGoPats.”

When typing on his Instagram, Newton uses a unique font. In his account’s bio, he writes, “I’m not changing the way I type; get over it. You post your way; I post mine.”

Newton’s incentive-laden deal is worth up to $7.5 million.