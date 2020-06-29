Cam Newton posts vlog saying farewell to Carolina and hello to New England

By
, Staff Writer
June 29, 2020

Quarterback Cam Newton bid farewell to the Carolina Panthers in a vlog posted to his YouTube channel Monday evening, the day after he agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots.

The five-minute video includes footage of Newton working out in Atlanta on March 17, the day the Panthers gave him permission to seek a trade after nine seasons together. At the time, Newton was quick to publicly clarify that he did not ask for a trade — a stance he also made clear in the vlog.

“Right now, I feel angry, I feel let down,” Newton said. “But at the same time, I’m not bitter, you know what I mean? I know since the first day that I came into this league, that this day was going to come.”

In the video, Newton reiterated he did not want to part ways with the Panthers, but said he ultimately asked for a trade because he realized the situation at hand. Newton acknowledged the NFL is a business and, though he did not yet know his next steps, he cited a line from the late rapper Nipsey Hussle: “The marathon continues.”

“I never once wanted to leave Carolina,” Newton said. “Don’t let them make you believe anything else. It was their decision. I stuck with it, and I knew that, so I asked for a trade.”

The video transitioned to highlights from Newton’s NFL career, including when he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2011 and when he won the league’s MVP award in 2015. There was also footage from community events he organized in the Charlotte area.

Then, the video cut to undated clips from Newton’s most recent surgery and recovery process. The 31-year-old quarterback suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot last season and underwent surgery in December. With Kanye West’s “Blood On The Leaves” playing, the vlog showed Newton rehabbing in the weight room and pool, getting treatment, and throwing the football.

It closed with him addressing the camera.

“Oh, what a feeling,” Newton said. “I got so much on my mind right now, but I’m gonna keep this [expletive] brief: I’m at your neck.”

