The Ringer is launching a podcast series about Cam Newton

Patriots fans eager to learn more about quarterback Cam Newton will soon have the perfect opportunity to do so.

The Ringer Podcast Network is launching a six-episode miniseries — “The Cam Chronicles” — that explores the life and career of Newton. Hosted by The Ringer staff writer Tyler R. Tynes, the podcast premieres on July 13.

“Cam is a complex figure,” Tynes says in the trailer. “My interest in him goes far behind his exuberant smile and transcendent style of play. Cam broke the glass ceiling in American athletics, ascending to a place in the sport where few Black quarterbacks have ever reached, making his fall that much more dramatic.”

Tom Brady's out. Cam Newton's in. How did the former NFL MVP find himself unsigned into late June before landing with Bill Belichick? Coming soon: 'The Cam Chronicles,' the only podcast dedicated to the life and career of the NFL QB. pic.twitter.com/0WO0JrHqCy — The Ringer (@ringer) June 29, 2020

Newton agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots on Sunday, after getting released by the Carolina Panthers in March. He won the league’s MVP award in 2015 and also appeared in Super Bowl 50 that season.

Some of the questions Tynes aims to answer via the podcast include: “How can the hardest worker on the team be depicted as a bad leader?” and “How can a franchise icon with an NFL MVP and Super Bowl appearance on his resume be so abruptly cast aside?”

Tynes says he spoke with Newton’s family, friends, teammates, coaches, and briefly Newton, as part of his nine-month reporting process.

For Spotify users, all six episodes of “The Cam Chronicles” will be available starting July 13. The episodes will be released weekly on all other platforms.