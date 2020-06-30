How has Cam Newton performed against the AFC East? Pretty good

Newton has faced the Patriots twice in his career, with the Panthers winning both.

Cam Newton
Cam Newton. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
June 30, 2020 | 12:22 PM

Cam Newton’s splits against the AFC East represent a relatively small sample size — eight regular-season games for the 31-year-old — but the one thing that jumps off the page is the fact that the Bills, Dolphins and Jets will have to alter their defensive approach in 2020 in hopes of slowing the Patriots’ new quarterback.

For almost 20 years, the challenge was figuring out a way to disrupt Tom Brady while he was in the pocket. Now? It’ll be accounting for Newton’s mobility.

While Newton’s accuracy can be called into question — his 59 percent completion rate in eight games against AFC East teams is a tick below his career 60 percent average — his biggest weapon against the rest of his new divisional rivals will come on the ground.

Advertisement

Newton, who is 7-1 in his career against the AFC East, has 52 carries for 334 rushing yards and three touchdowns in eight career games against the Patriots, Bills, Dolphins, and Jets. For Newton, that 6.42 yards per carry average is the best against any division in the league.

Newton has faced the Patriots twice in his career, with the Panthers winning both.

Newton’s best rushing efforts against the AFC East came in a 2017 game against the Dolphins where he had five carries for 95 yards in a 45-21 victory, and a 2013 contest against Miami where he had 51 yards on seven carries in a 20-16 win. (In all, Newton’s 12.17 yards per carry average against Miami is the best of any opponent he’s faced since he entered the league.)

When it comes to the Jets and Bills, he’s struggled statistically at times, but he’s still 3-1 combined against those two opponents. Historically, New York has appeared to do a good job keeping him off balance as a passer. His 51.9 combined completion percentage in two games against the Jets is the third-worst against any opponent he’s faced in his career. (He’s at 48.3 percent against the Chargers and 51.7 against the Texans, both of who he’s faced twice in his career.)

Advertisement

In two career games against the Bills, Newton is 1-1, with a 59 completion rate, two touchdowns, one interception, and 457 passing yards. In addition, he was sacked a total of 12 times in those two games, most of any opponent in the AFC, and his rushing totals – 9 combined carries for 42 total yards – are fairly pedestrian when you consider the rest of his yardage totals.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott knows Newton better than most, as he spent six seasons as the Carolina defensive coordinator – the first six years of Newton’s NFL career. After a 2017 game between the Panthers and Bills, one that Newton and Carolina won, 9-3, the quarterback acknowledged McDermott might know him better than some opposing coaches.

“Sean McDermott has an unbelievable defense,” Newton told reporters after the game. “Very stout up front. Guys in the secondary that can make plays and will make plays. Hell, you’ve got guys in the secondary that were with [Carolina in 2016]. Anytime you’re with a person multiple years, six years to be exact, he knows things that can ruffle the feathers.”

While it can be dicey to try and project 2020 totals based on 2019 stats, it’s worth noting the Dolphins and the Bills were very good at containing quarterbacks on the ground last year. Miami was second in the league in terms of rushing yards allowed vs. quarterbacks, yielding 128 yards on 41 total carries. Meanwhile, Buffalo was fourth-best in the league, finishing with 155 yards allowed on 56 carries. (For some context, the Vikings were best with 92 yards allowed on 26 carries.)

Advertisement

Ultimately, a healthy Newton will bring a wide array of talent to the AFC East, and he’ll have a new set of offensive options around him, including the deepest backfield of his career and veteran pass catcher Julian Edelman. Defensive coordinators from Orchard Park to South Florida will be tasked with the prospect of slowing the speedy quarterback. Whether or not they’ll figure out a way to contain him will go a long way toward determining how the AFC East will shake out in 2020.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton AFC East

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. McHugh agreed to a $600,000, one-year contract with the pitching-needy Boston Red Sox, a deal that allows him earn up to $4.25 million. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Red Sox
Red Sox invite 47 players to resume spring training June 30, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NBA logo
NBA
NBA reportedly will have 'Black Lives Matter' painted on courts when season resumes June 30, 2020 | 6:28 AM
Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
MLB
Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond decides to sit out this season June 30, 2020 | 12:39 AM
Cam Newton vlog
Patriots
Cam Newton posts vlog saying farewell to Carolina and hello to New England June 29, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Bill Belichick Patriots coach
Patriots
Bill Belichick never tipped his post-Brady plan. Now, it's clear. June 29, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Colin Kaepernick looks on during a private NFL workout in 2019.
NFL
Netflix will produce a series on Colin Kaepernick June 29, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
Celtics
6 questions about the NBA's schedule in the Orlando bubble, answered June 29, 2020 | 5:00 PM
12zocampus - Jake Haase, freshman for Williams MenÕs Lacrosse. (Kris Dufour/Williams College Athletics)
Williams College
Williams College joins Bowdoin in canceling 2020 fall sports season June 29, 2020 | 4:28 PM
In this June 25, 2020, photo, a reporter photographs the view of the baseball field at Fenway Park from the Bleacher Bar in Boston. Tucked under the center field seats at Fenway Park, down some stairs from Lansdowne Street in an area previously used as the visiting team’s batting cage, is a sports bar that is preparing to reopen from the coronavirus shutdown. If Major League Baseball’s plans remain on schedule, it may be one of the few places fans will be able to watch a game in person this season. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
This local bar is getting ready to reopen — and share its view of Fenway Park June 29, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Red Sox
Former Sox prospect Ryan Westmoreland married his fiancée, Libby, in Newport June 29, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett plays against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
Jacoby Brissett
Jacoby Brissett on getting drafted by the Patriots: 'I honestly did not want to be there' June 29, 2020 | 3:02 PM
The Cam Chronicles
'The Cam Chronicles'
The Ringer is launching a podcast series about Cam Newton June 29, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Foxborough MA 9/9/18 New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hugs Houston Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel after the Patriots defeated the Texans 27-20 at Gillette Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
NFL
Former Patriots defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel wins assistant coach achievement award June 29, 2020 | 2:35 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 file photo, Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. A woman accused of stalking Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was asked to leave the team’s practice facility earlier this week. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 according to a Charlotte Mecklenburg police report.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
Patriots
Cam Newton plays for Bill Belichick now — and the possibilities are endless June 29, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Cam Newton celebrates after scrambling for a first down against the Patriots during an October, 2017 game at Gillette Stadium.
Cam Newton
Devin and Jason McCourty weigh in on Cam Newton signing with the Patriots June 29, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leads his team onto the field to warm up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Cam Newton
How Cam Newton reacted after signing with the Patriots June 29, 2020 | 1:42 AM
ARCHIVO - En esta foto de archivo del 9 de noviembre de 2018, Cam Newton, quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina, habla con la prensa tras una derrota ante los Steelers de Pittsburgh (AP Foto/Don Wright, archivo)
Patriots
4 things to know about Cam Newton June 29, 2020 | 1:28 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
How people are reacting to quarterback Cam Newton’s one-year deal with the Patriots June 29, 2020 | 1:16 AM
In this April 10, 2019, file photo, Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves his seat during an NBA game.
Robert Kraft
Here's the latest on the Robert Kraft prostitution case June 28, 2020 | 10:36 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, in Foxborough, Mass. Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, is cutting ties with spokesman Cam Newton following what the company perceives as “sexist” comments the Carolina quarterback made to a female reporter. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Cam Newton
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ decision to sign Cam Newton to a one-year deal June 28, 2020 | 9:37 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the post game press conference. The Titans defeated the Patriots 13-20. The New England Patriots host the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card AFC Division game Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots finally learn their punishment in Bengals videotaping incident June 28, 2020 | 9:14 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Cam Newton signing a one-year deal with the Patriots June 28, 2020 | 8:13 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 1968 file photo, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos raise their gloved fists after Smith received the gold and Carlos the bronze for the 200 meter run at the Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City. The International Olympic Committee published guidelines Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 specifying which types of athlete protests will not be allowed at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Athletes are prohibited by the Olympic Charter's Rule 50 from taking a political stand in the field of play — like the raised fists by American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Mexico City Games.
Olympics
U.S. Olympians call for abolition of rule prohibiting protest June 27, 2020 | 8:15 PM
NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith put the likelihood that football will happen this fall at a 7 or 8 out of 10.
NFL
NFLPA executive director: 'People need to wear a mask' for football to happen this fall June 27, 2020 | 7:42 PM
Jayson Tatum will try to guide the Celtics to a championship.
Celtics
What oddsmakers are predicting for the rest of the Celtics' season June 27, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Former Celtics Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins talk with Danny Ainge.
CELTICS
Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins believe the Celtics could make the Finals June 27, 2020 | 5:41 PM
Players for the Portland Thorns kneel during the national anthem before the start of their NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against the North Carolina Courage at Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday.
Sports News
National Women's Soccer League players kneel during the national anthem June 27, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Kemba Walker celebrate a basket.
NBA
10 things to know before the NBA resumes in late July June 27, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason game.
NBA
Despite virus spike, NBA is 'very comfortable' with Florida plan June 27, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Alex Lafreniere
NHL Draft
Play-in round team wins draft lottery, shot at Alexis Lafreniere June 27, 2020 | 12:37 PM