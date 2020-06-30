Julian Edelman welcomed Cam Newton to the Patriots, and drew a reaction from Tom Brady
Cam Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on Sunday.
Just a few days after the Patriots signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal on Sunday, wide receiver Julian Edelman welcomed his newest teammate to New England — or rather Newton, Massachusetts — on Instagram.
In a photo Edelman posted on Tuesday, both players are suited up in Patriots uniforms, with Newton’s photoshopped onto him.
Edelman captioned the photo, “📍•néwtôn, MASSACHUSÊTTS• 📍#LetsWork” — a clever play on words using Newton’s own signature font.
Newton, who recently shared his sentiments about being traded from the Panthers on his Youtube channel, responded to Edelman’s post with the comment, “-1ØVE.”
Meanwhile, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady slid into mix and added his own joke on Edelman’s post. Brady wrote, “I will always be your #1 😉”.
