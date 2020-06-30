Randy Moss on Cam Newton signing with the Patriots: ‘There is going to be a change in New England’

ESPN analyst Randy Moss expressed excitement about the addition of quarterback Cam Newton to the Patriots’ offense.

“I think we are getting ready to really see how fun that offense can really be,” Moss said Tuesday morning on “Get Up.” “Not discrediting anything Tom [Brady] accomplished, because he accomplished some great things, but I think being able to have a guy like Cam Newton that can run the ball, they’re able to spread guys out, and then being able to be that viable threat in the passing game that he can just tuck the ball and run.”

Moss, who played three-plus seasons in New England, said he’s looking forward to seeing the Patriots have “an athletic and mobile quarterback.”

In six of his nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Newton posted at least 500 rushing yards. In 2017, he ran for a career-high 754 yards and six touchdowns. Brady, on the other hand, exceeded 100 rushing yards only three times in his 20 seasons with the Patriots.

The longest run of Newton’s career is 72 yards, while the longest of Brady’s 22. Newton’s total number of rushing touchdowns (58) is over double Brady’s (22).

“I just think what we have seen coming out of New England for the past, let’s say, 20 years, there is going to be a change in New England,” Moss said. “I think we are going to see them have a lot more fun out there and Cam Newton is going to give them that opportunity for the fans, not just the New England Patriots fans, but the football fans around the world to really see how fun this offense can really be.”

Newton will be competing against 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer in the competition to replace Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Moss seems to like Newton’s chances, though he noted his accuracy has been a question mark of late. According to Pro Football Focus, over the past three seasons, 13.2 percent of Newton’s throws were considered “high” or “overthrown.” Of quarterbacks with more than 300 throws, only Josh Rosen, Mason Rudolph, and Jeff Driskel logged a higher percentage.

If Newton is able to improve his accuracy, Moss says the “sky’s the limit.”

“If Cam Newton is accurate with that football, you’re talking about getting back for another MVP or possible Super Bowl run,” he said. “I’m here for that.”

Moss also expects coach Bill Belichick to enhance Newton’s understanding of the game, and allow for him to have a fresh start — even as a 31-year-old former MVP.

“When I became a Patriot, I thought I knew the game of football,” Moss said. “One thing that Bill Belichick does to all his players: He’s going to enhance your studying habits and enhance you as a student of the game.”