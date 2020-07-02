Here are the reported details of Cam Newton’s contract with the Patriots

Quarterback Cam Newton’s reported contract with the Patriots is a bargain.

On Sunday, Newton agreed to a one-year deal with a base of $1.05 million, the minimum salary for a player with his amount of experience — nine years — in the league. Just $550,000 of that money is guaranteed.

Newton can earn another $700,000 in per-game roster bonuses and up to $5.75 million in additional incentives. The maximum value of his contract is $7.5 million.

“Not a lot of things money cannot buy, but amongst the top of that list of things, you would find RESPECT as one of those!!” Newton wrote on Instagram Thursday. “THIS IS NOT ABOUT MONEY FOR ME; it’s about RESPECT.”

According to the Globe’s Ben Volin, Newton’s cap number, $1.1375 million, ranks 53rd among NFL quarterbacks. New England’s quarterback room carries the lowest price tag in the NFL, with Newton, Brian Hoyer ($1.05 million), Jarrett Stidham ($834,028), J’Mar Smith ($611,666) and Brian Lewerke ($610,833).

After getting drafted No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2011, Newton signed a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth over $22 million. In June 2015, he signed a five-year, $103.8 million contract extension.