What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots signing Cam Newton

Will Newton fit into Belichick's system? Experts weigh in.

After a bye in Week 10 of the NFL season, the Patriots will finally be exposed to the read option offense with dynamic Panthers quarterback Cam Newton at the helm. But Carolina has a number of issues it needs to patch up before it can be expected to hang with an AFC contender like the Patriots.Who wins: PatriotsRecord after game: 8-2
–Mike McCarn / AP photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 2, 2020 | 6:10 PM

Just a few days after the Patriots signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, many are wondering what will happen to the team this upcoming season, and whether this veteran quarterback can fit into Belichick’s system. With nine years under his belt in the NFL, Newton brings experience and, what some experts believe, a desire to redeem himself.

“The risk of the signing is low and the potential reward astronomical. The doubts feel almost obligatory,” wrote ESPN’s Tim Keown, adding: “If Newton is healthy, he can win — and when you strip the Patriot Way of all its lore and varnish, that’s really all that’s left. Winning by whatever means necessary is the Way — the only Way, all of which is to say, whatever happens from here forward figures to tell us more about Bill Belichick than it does Cam Newton.”

Advertisement

After the terms of his contract were reportedly revealed on Thursday, Newton posted on Instagram that, “this is not about the money for me, it’s about respect.” It’s his attitude, one that has shown defiance in the past, that has some experts hesitant on whether he, and his on-field antics, will fly with Belichick.

Meanwhile, others think that Newton won’t start during Week 1 against the Dolphins on September 13 — including an AFC Head Coach, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

“I spoke over text w/ an AFC East Head Coach on Cam Newton and the Patriots. “I think they are going to keep 3 QBs. Use Cam Newton perhaps as the wild card. I actually don’t see him starting Week 1 in the offense…I know one thing for a fact: the #Patriots love Jarrett Stidham”

Here is what other NFL experts are saying about the Newton signing:

Adam Schefter, ESPN: “Jarrett Stidham is a guy, again, they have on the rookie contract So, they got all these quarterbacks together, together they’re not paying them very much — why not take that chance on Cam? I think they view Stidham as part of their future, but they’ve got Cam on a one-year deal right now.”

Advertisement

“Cam didn’t have interest elsewhere. That’s why [he’s in New England]. Period.”

Nate Davis, USA Today: “Super Bowl-era dynasties don’t sustain themselves once the quarterback leaves…And then there’s the question of how effectively Newton can subsume his ego amid a culture where the collective famously trumps the individual.

Darrelle Revis, Stephon Gilmore, Corey Dillon, and Randy Moss (for a time) are among those who successfully assimilated in Foxborough. But other previously established stars – Chad Ochocinco, Reggie Wayne, Adalius Thomas, Michael Bennett – failed to fit in, some bridling against the culture.

The Panthers largely revolved around Newton for most of his tenure, enabling his peccadilloes at times. It remains to be seen how well a 31-year-old who enjoys the limelight and social media – descriptors that could also fit Brady – melds cold turkey while also faced with the learning curve that exists whenever one joins a new team.”

Jay Glazer, The Athletic:Newton to the Patriots is so, um, well, Patriots-like. A low-risk contract with a potential high reward if he returns to form. How many times have we seen veterans who seemed to be on their last legs go to the Patriots and then shine again? Bill Belichick has reignited the careers of many and it would not be surprising if he does it again with Newton.”

Michael Felger, 985 Sports Hub: “How about culture? Even something as simple and seemingly innocuous as the dabbing, the Superman-ing, all the celebrating and the showboating on the field — they don’t want you doing that here [in Boston]. Cam Newton has celebrated more than any player in the league maybe over the last decade, something as simple and innocuous as that.”

Advertisement

Shalise Manza Young, Yahoo Sports: “This shouldn’t need to be said, but Newton’s wardrobe off the field has zero effect on what he does on the field. You may not like his style or want to emulate it, but not every man aspires to look as basic as a mannequin in JCPenney’s men’s department. The idea that how Newton dresses means he shouldn’t be on the Patriots’ roster or won’t fit in is absurd at best.

The Patriots’ ‘culture’ is winning and focusing on the steps that need to be taken in pursuit of winning. Yes, Belichick doesn’t want players still celebrating a Week 4 win on Wednesday when there’s a Week 5 game to prepare for. But Belichick has no problem with celebrating touchdowns and big plays.”

Darryl Slater, NJ.com: “Can [Bill Belichick] win another Super Bowl — and do it without the best quarterback in NFL history? That’s the big question confronting Belichick — and Cam Newton — in 2020, as Tom Brady begins the second chapter of his career in Tampa Bay, and Newton appears poised to replace him in New England, at least for this season.

And the answer is a resounding yes. The Patriots absolutely can win the Super Bowl this season with Newton, who is a proven winner with plenty left in the tank, even at 31.

Newton needs to stay healthy, of course, and he hasn’t been able to do that recently. But if he remains upright, he and Belichick and the Patriots’ defense are a formidable combination.”

Oliver Thomas, Forbes Sports: “Newton’s résumé spans 124 starts, 29,041 passing yards and 4,806 rushing yards. He has thrown 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. He’s taken in an additional 58 touchdowns himself.

Three Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl appearance have been logged along the way.

A cap number of $1.1375 million with the Patriots won’t reflect it. But that number is what an organization currently carrying $263,489 in space, per PatsCap’s Miguel Benzan, could manage without making a corresponding move…Newton has an opportunity to play a far larger part on the field than on the books.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton Bill Belichick Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Drew Lieberman Mohamed Sanu
Patriots
The inside story behind Cam Newton and Mohamed Sanu's workout July 2, 2020 | 2:13 PM
College Sports
Why Boston University is reconsidering the name of its mascot, 'Rhett' July 2, 2020 | 2:05 PM
There will be no crowds at the finish line of the Boston Marathon this year.
Marathon
Registration for virtual Boston Marathon begins July 7 July 2, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Here are the reported details of Cam Newton's contract with the Patriots July 2, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Rafael Nadal French Open
Tennis
French Open to allow fans in stands at the tournament July 2, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Gillette Stadium
New England Revolution
Revolution to host drive-in watch parties at Gillette for MLS is Back Tournament July 2, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Professor Robert Hayashi teaching Research Methods in American Culture.
Sports
Amherst professor Robert Hayashi teaches on race and sports. What he says sports fans need to learn now. July 2, 2020 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020, file photo, Jefferson City, Mo., native and WNBA star Maya Moore, right, calls Jonathan Irons as supporters react in Jefferson City after Cole County Judge Dan Green overturned Irons' convictions in a 1997 burglary and assault case. Moore, a family friend, had supported Irons, sharing his story on a national basis. Irons was freed from prison Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case, punctuating years of work by Moore and other supporters who argued he was falsely convicted of burglary and assault charges.
National News
Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA's Moore July 1, 2020 | 10:41 PM
MLB
MVP plaque presenters to discuss Kenesaw Mountain Landis's name on MLB trophy July 1, 2020 | 9:47 PM
NFL Preseason
NFL
NFL preseason schedule will be cut in half this summer, reports say July 1, 2020 | 7:16 PM
Jared C. Tilton
NASCAR
NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will be sponsored by pro-Trump PAC at this weekend’s Brickyard 400 July 1, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Ryan, David L Globe Staff
College Sports
Ivy League to announce plan for fall sports next week July 1, 2020 | 4:55 PM
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after scrambling for a first down against the New England Patriots during a game in 2017.
Patriots
Film study: What Cam Newton can bring to the Patriots offense in 2020 July 1, 2020 | 3:00 PM
The Boston Celtics logo.
Media
Longtime Celtics writer Steve Bulpett part of latest round of Boston Herald layoffs July 1, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Fenway Park
MLB
Coronavirus adds wrinkle to MLB injury reports July 1, 2020 | 10:55 AM
Mohamed Sanu Cam Newton
Patriots
Cam Newton is already working out with one of his new teammates July 1, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera shakes hands with Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) before the start of a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Ron Rivera
What Cam Newton's former coach had to say after Newton signed with the Patriots July 1, 2020 | 7:17 AM
High-fives celebrate a huge moment — a turning point even.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The most important homer in Red Sox history? It might not be what you think July 1, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Fans watching a Lowell Spinners game at LeLacheur Park.
Baseball
Baseball's minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons June 30, 2020 | 5:22 PM
--
Patriots
Julian Edelman welcomed Cam Newton to the Patriots, and drew a reaction from Tom Brady June 30, 2020 | 3:43 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. The Panthers were more successful on offense last week with Newton running the football. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Cam Newton
What Randy Moss had to say about Cam Newton and the Patriots' offense June 30, 2020 | 2:45 PM
FILE- In this April 30, 2019, file pool photo, Karen Herzog, a Florida Department of Health inspector, shows a photo she took of beds in a room during her inspection of Orchids of Asia Day Spa, during a motion hearing in the Robert Kraft prostitution solicitation case in West Palm Beach, Fla. Florida prosecutors will try to save their prostitution solicitation case against New England Patriots owner Kraft when they argue before an appellate court Tuesday, June 30, 2020, that his rights weren't violated when police secretly video recorded him allegedly paying for sex at a massage parlor. (Lannis Waters/The Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool, File)
Robert Kraft
Judges question warrants in Robert Kraft prostitution case June 30, 2020 | 2:08 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
How has Cam Newton performed against the AFC East? Pretty good June 30, 2020 | 12:22 PM
FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. McHugh agreed to a $600,000, one-year contract with the pitching-needy Boston Red Sox, a deal that allows him earn up to $4.25 million. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Red Sox
Red Sox invite 47 players to resume spring training June 30, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NBA logo
NBA
NBA reportedly will have 'Black Lives Matter' painted on courts when season resumes June 30, 2020 | 6:28 AM
Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
MLB
Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond decides to sit out this season June 30, 2020 | 12:39 AM
Cam Newton vlog
Patriots
Cam Newton posts vlog saying farewell to Carolina and hello to New England June 29, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Bill Belichick Patriots coach
Patriots
Bill Belichick never tipped his post-Brady plan. Now, it's clear. June 29, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Colin Kaepernick looks on during a private NFL workout in 2019.
NFL
Netflix will produce a series on Colin Kaepernick June 29, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
Celtics
6 questions about the NBA's schedule in the Orlando bubble, answered June 29, 2020 | 5:00 PM