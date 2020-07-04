Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser has reportedly removed his Three Percenters tattoo

"It's shameful that I had it on there ignorantly."

Kicker Justin Rohrwasser celebrates his 53-yard winning field goal against Western Kentucky.
Kicker Justin Rohrwasser celebrates his 53-yard winning field goal against Western Kentucky. –Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
July 4, 2020 | 3:58 PM

Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser reportedly removed the Roman numeral 3 tattoo on his arm associated with the antigovernment militia group the Three Percenters.

According to TMZ Sports, the rookie Rohrwasser began the removal process almost immediately after the NFL Draft. He described the process as “physically painful.”

“I’m going to take ownership of it,” Rohrwasser said after the pictures surfaced. “This is not who I am. No matter what, that’s not who I am. Hopefully, you will all find that out.”

Rohrwasser, a fifth-round selection, told reporters he got the tattoo when he was teenager, thinking at the time that it was a patriotic tribute to the military.

Advertisement

He said he first learned the significance of the symbol shortly after the Draft, and once he discovered its meaning, he knew immediately that he wanted it gone. TMZ Sports reported that it took some time to disappear.

“It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly,” he told WBZ-TV in April.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Sports News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Cole Hamels appears to have Truist Park to himself while working from the mound during baseball practice.
MLB
Atlanta Braves give no indication of considering name change July 4, 2020 | 2:29 PM
NFL
AP source: NFL to discuss union's desire to cancel preseason July 4, 2020 | 2:11 PM
Rudy Garcia-Tolson, a five-time Paralympic medalist, after surfing at Newport Beach, Calif., July 1, 2020. After four years away from competitive swimming, Garcia-Tolson is determined to make his fifth Paralympic team, even if he has to start at the bottom, or on a surfboard.
Athletes
He drove 3,000 miles to find a pool and ended up in the ocean July 4, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Pitchers stretch during Boston Red Sox spring training in Fenway Park. (
The Red Sox Return
A joyous return to MLB's ballparks, with a dose of wariness July 4, 2020 | 8:23 AM
The Cleveland Indians are looking into changing their team name.
MLB
Cleveland Indians look into changing name amid pressure July 3, 2020 | 9:50 PM
NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson first NASCAR driver to test positive for coronavirus July 3, 2020 | 8:21 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. leads the outfielders in a distanced hands in during summer workouts.
Red Sox
Photos: The first day of Red Sox 'Summer Camp' July 3, 2020 | 8:07 PM
LAKELAND, FL - MARCH 01: A detailed view of a pair of official Rawlings Major League Baseball baseballs with the imprinted signature of Robert D. Manfred Jr., the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, sitting in the dugout prior to the Spring Training game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 1, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Yankees 10-4. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
MLB
31 MLB players, 7 staffers test positive for COVID-19 July 3, 2020 | 6:40 PM
Red Sox logo
Red Sox
'Some' Red Sox players have tested positive for the coronavirus July 3, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Darrelle Revis had one of his best seasons as a pro with the Patriots in 2014.
New England Patriots
Which Patriots had the best one-and-done seasons in the Bill Belichick era? July 3, 2020 | 3:57 PM
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward says he would leave NBA ‘bubble’ for birth of 4th child July 3, 2020 | 2:35 PM
NFL
Redskins to have 'thorough review' of name amid race debate July 3, 2020 | 1:58 PM
This will be the first time since 1945 that no game will be held.
MLB
MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945 July 3, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Dartmouth, MA - 6/11/20 - The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
UMass Dartmouth
UMass Dartmouth cuts 8 athletic teams; not virus related July 3, 2020 | 10:10 AM
All six Major League Lacrosse teams will head to Navy-Marine Corps Stadium for the duration of the league’s 20th season.
Sports News
Boston Cannons to play shortened five-game Major League Lacrosse season July 3, 2020 | 8:42 AM
The Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 next season.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown recalls Kevin Garnett’s expletive-filled motivational voicemails July 3, 2020 | 7:00 AM
A workout area sits idle in the concourse under the first base stands at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Boston. The Boston Red Sox are scheduled resume training camp Friday at Fenway. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox, other MLB teams return to camp amid virus concerns July 2, 2020 | 11:13 PM
NFL
Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name July 2, 2020 | 10:13 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots signing Cam Newton July 2, 2020 | 6:10 PM
NFL
Report: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem July 2, 2020 | 6:04 PM
Drew Lieberman Mohamed Sanu
Patriots
The inside story behind Cam Newton and Mohamed Sanu's workout July 2, 2020 | 2:13 PM
College Sports
Why Boston University is reconsidering the name of its mascot, 'Rhett' July 2, 2020 | 2:05 PM
There will be no crowds at the finish line of the Boston Marathon this year.
Marathon
Registration for virtual Boston Marathon begins July 7 July 2, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Here are the reported details of Cam Newton's contract with the Patriots July 2, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Rafael Nadal French Open
Tennis
French Open to allow fans in stands at the tournament July 2, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Gillette Stadium
New England Revolution
Revolution to host drive-in watch parties at Gillette for MLS is Back Tournament July 2, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Professor Robert Hayashi teaching Research Methods in American Culture.
Sports
Amherst professor Robert Hayashi teaches on race and sports. What he says sports fans need to learn now. July 2, 2020 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020, file photo, Jefferson City, Mo., native and WNBA star Maya Moore, right, calls Jonathan Irons as supporters react in Jefferson City after Cole County Judge Dan Green overturned Irons' convictions in a 1997 burglary and assault case. Moore, a family friend, had supported Irons, sharing his story on a national basis. Irons was freed from prison Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case, punctuating years of work by Moore and other supporters who argued he was falsely convicted of burglary and assault charges.
National News
Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA's Moore July 1, 2020 | 10:41 PM
MLB
MVP plaque presenters to discuss Kenesaw Mountain Landis's name on MLB trophy July 1, 2020 | 9:47 PM
NFL Preseason
NFL
NFL preseason schedule will be cut in half this summer, reports say July 1, 2020 | 7:16 PM