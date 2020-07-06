Morning sports update: Cam Newton said he’s ‘getting tired of being humble’ in new video

The New England Revolution are set to return to the field for the first time since March when the team kicks off in the MLS is Back Tournament on Thursday. The Revolution are scheduled to play the Montreal Impact at 8 p.m. inside the “bubble” at Disney World.

The league’s attempt to cluster in Florida has already met with issues related to COVID-19. As the state’s number of new cases continues to spike, multiple MLS teams have reported positive coronavirus tests within the bubble.

Cam Newton’s latest social media post: Quarterback Cam Newton, who has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots, is motivated to prove his doubters wrong.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Newton appeared to reference other quarterbacks getting signed before him during the offseason.

“You’re going to choose that over this?” Newton asked. He was released by the Panthers in March after his 2019 season was cut short due to injury.

“I’m going to tell you this,” Newton continued. “I’m getting tired of being humble now.”

In a second video in the post, Newton elaborated.

“I’m getting tired of all this humble sh*t,” Newton said. “Because, when you’re humble, they start taking advantage of you. When you don’t say nothing, they start taking advantage of you.”

On ESPN’s “Get Up,” analysts — including former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich — discussed how Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, might still need a degree of humility to win the starting quarterback job.

“I just don’t think that they’re going to give the keys to Cam to run this thing right off the bat without coming into that building and earning the respect of his teammates and showing that he can still play at the level that we’ve seen him play at in the past,” Ninkovich said.

“I mean 2015 was a long time ago. I was still in the league in 2015,” explained Ninkovich, who retired after Super Bowl LI. “And now I play 36+ men’s softball. So, again, I’m just saying that you have to go out there and earn it because the NFL is about what you do tomorrow, not what you did yesterday.”

“He’s going to have to go in there maybe with a little humble pie and earn that starting spot,” Ninkovich added. “And he hasn’t had to go in and earn a starting spot in a long time.”

Still, Newton’s underdog status could prove to be a decisive factor in motivating the 31-year-old to return to his earlier NFL form.

“I think that it benefits him,” ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth said when asked about the psychological aspect of Newton’s circumstances. “I watched the [Instagram] video, and I got hyped watching the video. When I read the quotes, I had some of the similar concerns that Rob was saying about being humble in a new situation.

“But I don’t think it’s at all about Bill Belichick, or at all about the quarterbacks in his quarterback room or his team. I think he will arrive understanding he has to work his way up,” Foxworth added. “It’s about proving everybody wrong.”

Trivia: Which Red Sox player was hit by the most number of pitches in the 2000s?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One nickname he drew was as the “Greek God of Walks,” though he was actually of Romanian ancestry.

More from Boston.com:

J.D. Martinez on what he needs to get his season going: The Red Sox slugger has a simple formula that involves “as many at-bats” as he can get.

Revolution defender Henry Kessler spoke after the team’s first Florida training session:

On this day: In 1983, former Red Sox outfielder Fred Lynn (then a member of the California Angels) hit the first grand slam in MLB All-Star Game history. The American League went on to win, 13-3.

Daily highlight: Two goals from Spain over the weekend stuck out. The first was a spectacular bicycle kick from Deportivo de La Coruña forward Christian Santos:

And the second goal was from a more predictable author: Barcelona (specifically, forwards Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann).

Trivia answer: Kevin Youkilis, who was hit by pitches 58 times during the regular season from 2004-2009.