Patriots offering free parking for 2020 season

The New England Patriots will offer free parking for homes games at Gillette Stadium during the 2020 season, the club announced Monday.

In a letter sent to season-ticket holder regarding the decision, the Patriots said they hope eliminating parking fees will help simplify the game-day experience in a convenient and safe way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In order to show our appreciation for your commitment to the Patriots during this unique season — and in acknowledgment that it will be different than any other season we have ever experienced together — we want to share that we will provide free parking in all Gillette Stadium lots this year,” the letter read. “From both a safety and convenience standpoint, we hope this will simplify one aspect of your game-day experience in 2020 and serve to express our gratitude for your support.”

The Patriots also announced all ticketing and entry to the stadium will be digital this season.