Patriots reportedly restructure Rex Burkhead’s contract

Running back Rex Burkhead and the Patriots have reworked the final year of his contract, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Tuesday morning.

Burkhead’s base salary will drop from $2.5 million to $1.05 million, according to ESPN. He will instead receive a $550,000 signing bonus and can earn another $400,000 in roster bonuses. The move creates $981,250 in salary cap space for the Patriots, who have been strapped for cash this offseason.

In March 2017, Burkhead and the Patriots agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $3.15 million. In March 2018, he signed a three-year contract extension.

Burkhead rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught 27 passes for 279 receiving yards in 13 games last season.

Advertisement

“Rex has been a solid player for us,” coach Bill Belichick said in December. “He does a lot of things well — plays in the kicking game, plays on all four downs, catches the ball, blocks, runs, gets tough yards, can make plays out in space. I think he’s always been like that.”