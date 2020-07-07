Patriots reportedly restructure Rex Burkhead’s contract

Rex Burkhead
Rex Burkhead is entering his fourth season with the Patriots. –Jim Davis/Globe staff
July 7, 2020 | 12:11 PM

Running back Rex Burkhead and the Patriots have reworked the final year of his contract, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Tuesday morning.

Burkhead’s base salary will drop from $2.5 million to $1.05 million, according to ESPN. He will instead receive a $550,000 signing bonus and can earn another $400,000 in roster bonuses. The move creates $981,250 in salary cap space for the Patriots, who have been strapped for cash this offseason.

In March 2017, Burkhead and the Patriots agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $3.15 million. In March 2018, he signed a three-year contract extension.

Burkhead rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught 27 passes for 279 receiving yards in 13 games last season.

“Rex has been a solid player for us,” coach Bill Belichick said in December. “He does a lot of things well — plays in the kicking game, plays on all four downs, catches the ball, blocks, runs, gets tough yards, can make plays out in space. I think he’s always been like that.”

