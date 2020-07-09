I didn’t really want the Patriots to sign Cam Newton. Now that they have, I love it.

And yes, I realize that makes me a sports hypocrite.

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Quarterback Cam Newton warms up as a member of the Carolina Panthers. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
July 9, 2020 | 9:47 AM

COMMENTARY

Turns out my sports hypocrisy comes with a timestamp.

You know the concept, sports hypocrisy, yes? Chances are you’ve partaken in it at some point during your years as a fan. It’s a simple idea, common in every fan base, and wholly understandable. It’s when a player you didn’t especially like – perhaps even loathed – elsewhere joins the team you follow, and suddenly you really dig the idea of having that player around.

From a Boston perspective, the greatest example of this occurred during Week 2 of the NFL season, when Antonio Brown made his debut as a Patriot.

Advertisement

The Patriots had signed Brown after he did the impossible – he became too insubordinate even for the Raiders.

Brown had proved loathsome before he became a Patriot, and he proved loathsome after his one-game stay in Foxborough. But for that one game, when he had four catches for 56 yards and a nifty touchdown, the teasing promise of his otherworldly talent made him someone we could talk ourselves into rooting for, right up until the inevitable further revelations about who he really was abbreviated his time here.

It was fun for the 10 or so days it lasted. It also was not all that difficult to return to loathing him.

Antonio Brown, New England Patriot is the extreme example of sports hypocrisy. Liking, say, former Yankee and Bambino aficionado David Wells when he was with the 2005 Red Sox was a lesser offense. It’s not like any of this is akin to rooting for the Bruins to acquire Ulf Samuelsson or something.

(This works in reverse, too. I’m still agitated with the idea of Ty Law ever associating himself with the New York Jets.)

The one I’m guilty of this week is a misdemeanor at worst, but it’s one that nonetheless should be acknowledged now that a certain charismatic star quarterback’s unexpected union with the Patriots is official.

Advertisement

At 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, the awaited word finally came via email from the Patriots public relations department, the headline formally confirming the compelling news we learned last week:

Patriots Announce The Signing Of Quarterback Cam Newton.

And so must I confess: I’ve never been a huge Newton fan. I didn’t really want the Patriots to sign him as he lingered out there in free agency, and I didn’t expect them to.

Now that they have? I love it. Love it. How much do I love it? I love it like Newton’s loves wearing goofy hats to press conferences. That’s how much.

Call me a sports hypocrite. I can take it. Heck, I can admit it. It comes with being a sports fan. Like I said, you do it too, all the time. Loathe that guy there. Love him here.

If – and here’s a hypothetical — the Red Sox had somehow acquired Derek Jeter once upon a time, some of you would be insisting that Tim McCarver was right all those years and Jeter really did have the calmest eyes. Had he played in Boston, I might have even acknowledged his range was two steps to the left and not just one.

(But really, it was one. Statues of Confederate generals have more range when they’re being toppled. I’ve digressed again …)

There were valid reasons for annoyance with Newton at times, even watching from afar. His tone-deaf casual mockery of a female reporter that asked him about passing routes was a terrible look. He didn’t hustle after a fumble in Super Bowl 50, then behaved petulantly after the Panthers’ loss, storming out of the interview session. He sometimes seemed to be the president of his own fan club.

Advertisement

All of that sometimes makes you forget the good things, if you know them at all. His Gronk-like generosity with sick children is legendary in North Carolina. His teammates rave about his work ethic and his desire to win. His former coaches invariably describe him as someone with whom they enjoyed working and the kind of competitor you always want on your side.

I cannot wait to see him on this side. The Patriots, save for occasional injury or stupid Roger Goodell-mandated banishment, have featured Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady as their starting quarterbacks for the last 27 years. Now they’re turning the job over – presuming Newton beats out Jarett Stidham, and I’m ready to presume that – to a 31-year-old, injury-affected, extremely accomplished outsider whose skill set could not be much more different from Brady’s.

I thought the Patriots were going to be good this year even if Stidham, who can only benefit from the extra year of apprenticeship, had emerged as the starter. I still believe they’re going to be good – perhaps very good — and Newton now makes them endlessly fascinating.

The more you look into the version of Newton the Patriots are getting, the more you realize that he’s doing everything he can and then some to overcome his injuries, that he’s intent on unleashing a vengeance on the rest of the league, and that he’s working with a brilliant coaching staff that is going to be mutually  invigorated by working with him.

And now, it’s official. The Is are dotted, the Ts are crossed (possibly in that weird font he uses in his Instagram posts), and Newton – a former No. 1 overall pick, the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player, and the face of the Carolina Panthers franchise for nine seasons – is a Patriot.

Pretty cool. Don’t know about you, but I’ve always loved that guy.

Well, at least since they signed him.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Julian Edelman was limited in practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Patriots
'I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation' July 9, 2020 | 9:20 AM
New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena gives a thumbs up after his team scored against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of a 4-0 July win.
New England Revolution
What Bruce Arena is saying about the Revolution's return to play Thursday July 9, 2020 | 7:08 AM
Michael Felger (above) and Tony Massarotti more than doubled their nearest competition in the 2-6 p.m. daypart, one of three Sports Hub shows to win their timeslot overall.
Sports radio
Sports Hub leaves WEEI in the spring ratings dust July 8, 2020 | 9:14 PM
John Tlumacki
College Sports
Ivy League places all sports on hold until January July 8, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
GYMS
An updating list of when Boston-area gyms are reopening July 8, 2020 | 3:48 PM
STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Athletic wear with the Stanford University logo is displayed at the Stanford Athletics Shop on March 12, 2019 in Stanford, California. More than 40 people, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, have been charged in a widespread elite college admission bribery scheme. Parents, ACT and SAT administrators and coaches at universities including Stanford, Georgetown, Yale, and the University of Southern California have been charged. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
College Sports
Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic July 8, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty on a ZOOM call with Boston English High School's football team.
Patriots
Jason and Devin McCourty surprised the Boston English football team July 8, 2020 | 1:29 PM
DeAngelo Hall tries to tackle Wes Welker during a game in 2011.
Patriots
Former Pro Bowl cornerback's 'biggest regret' was not signing with the Patriots July 8, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Boston Red Sox players take batting practice during baseball training camp at Fenway Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
MLB
Chad Finn: This is no time to be playing Major League Baseball July 8, 2020 | 9:12 AM
Boston, MA - 11/17/2018 - (2nd quarter) Harvard Crimson wide receiver Tyler Adams (19) celebrates with his teammates after his touchdown during the second quarter gave the Crimson a 13-7 lead over Yale. Harvard hosts Yale at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: John Powers, Topic: 18Yale-Harvard , LOID: 8.4.3826701376.
Ivy League
How the Ivy League’s decision on Wednesday could affect the college sports landscape July 8, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Golf
From Jayson Tatum to Tuukka Rask, Boston’s pro athletes are flocking to this golf center in Natick July 8, 2020 | 8:31 AM
Tom Brady
Business
Tom Brady’s TB12 company among stimulus recipients July 8, 2020 | 6:01 AM
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson ahead of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
NFL
Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic post July 7, 2020 | 9:36 PM
MLB
More positive tests, canceled workouts add to MLB unease July 7, 2020 | 7:23 PM
Toni L. Sandys
Women's Sports
Dream owner Kelly Loeffler objects to WNBA's social justice plans July 7, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez among four Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19 July 7, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Nick Yorke was selected by the Red Sox with the 17th pick of the 2020 draft.
Red Sox
Red Sox sign first-round pick Nick Yorke July 7, 2020 | 1:55 PM
Fenway Distancing
Red Sox
Column: It's hard to be optimistic when baseball is botching even the simple things July 7, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson ahead of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
NFL
DeSean Jackson posts anti-Semitic quotes on social media July 7, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Patriots reportedly restructure Rex Burkhead’s contract July 7, 2020 | 12:11 PM
NBA
Bradley Beal not playing rest of NBA season due to injury July 7, 2020 | 12:07 PM
New England Revolution
Your guide to the 2020 ‘MLS is Back Tournament’ July 7, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Jayson Tatum scored 36 points as the Celtics win against the Trail Blazers, 118-106, on Feb. 25.
Celtics
Scottie Pippen explained why he thinks Jayson Tatum can lead the Celtics to a championship July 7, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox dogged by claims of racism, sexual abuse July 7, 2020 | 12:22 AM
MLB
Mookie Betts: It’s on us to make baseball ‘cool’ for Black community July 6, 2020 | 10:03 PM
Manager Ron Roenicke talks to Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom during Summer Workouts at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox to open 60-game season at Fenway Park vs. Orioles July 6, 2020 | 7:07 PM
Orchard Park, NY 11/18/07 Tom Brady celabrates a touchdown in the 3nd quarter asThe New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday November 18, 2007. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff Photo) Library Tag 11192007
Tom Brady
Remember the 2007 Patriots' 56-10 rout of the Buffalo Bills? Tom Brady sure does July 6, 2020 | 6:52 PM
Red Sox coach Tom Goodwin, middle, celebrates with players after working out on the field during training camp at Fenway Park on Monday.
Sports Q
Will the MLB season actually get started? July 6, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Boston Red Sox pitcher Brandon Workman, left, and Xander Bogaerts greet each other as they walk through the seating area for baseball training camp at Fenway Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
What the Red Sox are saying about training at a modified Fenway Park July 6, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Jim Davis
Patriots
Patriots offering free parking for 2020 season July 6, 2020 | 4:33 PM