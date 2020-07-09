Josh Gordon’s 2019 Super Bowl ring is up for auction

Josh Gordon has placed his 2019 Super Bowl ring up for auction. The former Patriots wide receiver’s memorabilia has been acquired by Heritage Auctions, and is estimated at a value of at least $100,000.

Gordon, who was suspended indefinitely from the NFL in December, has reportedly applied for reinstatement according to ESPN. Due to a previous suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, Gordon did not play in Super Bowl LIII — but was still gifted a ring for his contributions earlier that season. In six games, he caught 20 passes for 426 yards and a touchdown.

Acclaimed as the largest in NFL history, each ring is made of 10 karat white gold and a stunning 422 diamonds. The Patriots logo is atop of six Lombardi trophies, encrusted with 123 diamonds and 20 blue sapphires, which honor the team’s 20 AFC East division Championships.

The ring is also decorated with numerous inscriptions, including the team’s playoff motto, “still here,” the game’s final score of 13-3, as well as personal insignias for each player. Gordon’s will include his name and former Patriots jersey number (10), which appear alongside an image of Gillette Stadium’s lighthouse and bridge.

Inside the ring features an inscription that reads “we are all Patriots” with Robert Kraft’s signature.

The greatest ring of all-time. pic.twitter.com/Vv5AHmVGhS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Bidding for Gordon’s ring begins August 7, and the auction will take place from August 29-30.