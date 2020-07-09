N’Keal Harry joined Cam Newton in Los Angeles for a throwing session

Meeting for the first time, the pair were joined by Odell Beckham Jr. and rapper Blueface.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Deputy Digital Sports Editor
July 9, 2020 | 2:27 PM

Patriots second-year receiver N’Keal Harry joined newly-acquired quarterback Cam Newton in Los Angeles Wednesday for a workout, according to exclusive footage shot by EBA Sports and provided to Boston.com.

In the video, Harry meets Newton for the first time, then gets to work. John Aguero, the videographer who shot the video and runs the production company, says the pair worked out for about two hours, running through plays from what the athletes said were New England’s playbook. They were eventually joined by Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., as well as rapper Blueface, who ran some drills with them.

Advertisement

Last week, Newton worked out with another Patriots receiver, veteran Mohamed Sanu, at UCLA (the Harry video appears to be shot at UCLA as well, though Aguero would not confirm). Harry is trying to build chemistry with Newton after a rookie season in which he played seven games, catching 12 balls for 105 yards and two touchdowns from Tom Brady. The Patriots selected the now 22-year-old Harry with the No. 32 pick in the 1st round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
New Englands Patriots Super Bowl LIII championship ring.
Patriots
Josh Gordon's 2019 Super Bowl ring is up for auction July 9, 2020 | 12:15 PM
David Tulis
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins says WNBA co-owner critical of Black Lives Matter 'needs to be out' July 9, 2020 | 10:26 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
I didn’t really want the Patriots to sign Cam Newton. Now that they have, I love it. July 9, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Julian Edelman was limited in practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Patriots
'I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation' July 9, 2020 | 9:20 AM
New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena gives a thumbs up after his team scored against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of a 4-0 July win.
New England Revolution
What Bruce Arena is saying about the Revolution's return to play Thursday July 9, 2020 | 7:08 AM
Michael Felger (above) and Tony Massarotti more than doubled their nearest competition in the 2-6 p.m. daypart, one of three Sports Hub shows to win their timeslot overall.
Sports radio
Sports Hub leaves WEEI in the spring ratings dust July 8, 2020 | 9:14 PM
John Tlumacki
College Sports
Ivy League places all sports on hold until January July 8, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
GYMS
An updating list of when Boston-area gyms are reopening July 8, 2020 | 3:48 PM
STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Athletic wear with the Stanford University logo is displayed at the Stanford Athletics Shop on March 12, 2019 in Stanford, California. More than 40 people, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, have been charged in a widespread elite college admission bribery scheme. Parents, ACT and SAT administrators and coaches at universities including Stanford, Georgetown, Yale, and the University of Southern California have been charged. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
College Sports
Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic July 8, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty on a ZOOM call with Boston English High School's football team.
Patriots
Jason and Devin McCourty surprised the Boston English football team July 8, 2020 | 1:29 PM
DeAngelo Hall tries to tackle Wes Welker during a game in 2011.
Patriots
Former Pro Bowl cornerback's 'biggest regret' was not signing with the Patriots July 8, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Boston Red Sox players take batting practice during baseball training camp at Fenway Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
MLB
Chad Finn: This is no time to be playing Major League Baseball July 8, 2020 | 9:12 AM
Boston, MA - 11/17/2018 - (2nd quarter) Harvard Crimson wide receiver Tyler Adams (19) celebrates with his teammates after his touchdown during the second quarter gave the Crimson a 13-7 lead over Yale. Harvard hosts Yale at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: John Powers, Topic: 18Yale-Harvard , LOID: 8.4.3826701376.
Ivy League
How the Ivy League’s decision on Wednesday could affect the college sports landscape July 8, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Golf
From Jayson Tatum to Tuukka Rask, Boston’s pro athletes are flocking to this golf center in Natick July 8, 2020 | 8:31 AM
Tom Brady
Business
Tom Brady’s TB12 company among stimulus recipients July 8, 2020 | 6:01 AM
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson ahead of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
NFL
Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic post July 7, 2020 | 9:36 PM
MLB
More positive tests, canceled workouts add to MLB unease July 7, 2020 | 7:23 PM
Toni L. Sandys
Women's Sports
Dream owner Kelly Loeffler objects to WNBA's social justice plans July 7, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez among four Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19 July 7, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Nick Yorke was selected by the Red Sox with the 17th pick of the 2020 draft.
Red Sox
Red Sox sign first-round pick Nick Yorke July 7, 2020 | 1:55 PM
Fenway Distancing
Red Sox
Column: It's hard to be optimistic when baseball is botching even the simple things July 7, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson ahead of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
NFL
DeSean Jackson posts anti-Semitic quotes on social media July 7, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Patriots reportedly restructure Rex Burkhead’s contract July 7, 2020 | 12:11 PM
NBA
Bradley Beal not playing rest of NBA season due to injury July 7, 2020 | 12:07 PM
New England Revolution
Your guide to the 2020 ‘MLS is Back Tournament’ July 7, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Jayson Tatum scored 36 points as the Celtics win against the Trail Blazers, 118-106, on Feb. 25.
Celtics
Scottie Pippen explained why he thinks Jayson Tatum can lead the Celtics to a championship July 7, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox dogged by claims of racism, sexual abuse July 7, 2020 | 12:22 AM
MLB
Mookie Betts: It’s on us to make baseball ‘cool’ for Black community July 6, 2020 | 10:03 PM
Manager Ron Roenicke talks to Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom during Summer Workouts at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox to open 60-game season at Fenway Park vs. Orioles July 6, 2020 | 7:07 PM
Orchard Park, NY 11/18/07 Tom Brady celabrates a touchdown in the 3nd quarter asThe New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday November 18, 2007. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff Photo) Library Tag 11192007
Tom Brady
Remember the 2007 Patriots' 56-10 rout of the Buffalo Bills? Tom Brady sure does July 6, 2020 | 6:52 PM