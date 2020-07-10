Julian Edelman and DeSean Jackson have connected following Jackson’s anti-Semitic social media posts

Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
July 10, 2020 | 10:21 AM

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he and Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson chatted Thursday evening, the same day Edelman addressed Jackson’s recent anti-Semitic social media posts.

“DeSean and I spoke for a while last night,” Edelman tweeted Friday morning. “We’re making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned.”

Edelman, whose father is Jewish, did not share additional details about his conversation with Jackson, nor did he specify what their plans might entail.

Earlier Thursday, Edelman proposed that he and Jackson visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture together as a learning experience.

Advertisement

“It’s really hard to see the challenges a community can face when you’re not a part of it, so what we need to do is we need to listen, we need to learn, we need to act,” Edelman said. “We need to have those uncomfortable conversations if we’re going to have real change.”

Jackson came under fire this week after he posted a screenshot of a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying, in part, that the Jewish population “will extort America.” In another post, he showed support for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who is known for anti-Semitic rhetoric.

He has since issued multiple apologies.

Edelman, who has become more outspoken over his Jewish heritage in recent years, preached the importance of “love, compassion, and empathy.”

“I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation,” Edelman said. “There’s no room for anti-Semitism in this world.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Julian Edelman

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019.
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu has a question about the NFL's COVID-19 protocols July 10, 2020 | 9:33 AM
DOUG MILLS
sports q
Which quarterback will play the most games for the Patriots this season? July 10, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Gustavo Bou was about to receive an unexpected embrace from Carles Gil after he scored for the Revolution.
New England Revolution
4 takeaways from the Revolution’s 1-0 victory over Montreal in their MLS reopener July 10, 2020 | 6:56 AM
New England Revolution
Fans watched the first Revolution game in months in a unique drive-in atmosphere at Gillette Stadium July 10, 2020 | 6:46 AM
Maddie Meyer
Red Sox
Scrimmage gives Red Sox taste of strange season to come July 9, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
NFL
When the NFL preseason begins, teams will have to follow these rules July 9, 2020 | 4:50 PM
N'Keal Harry and Cam Newton meet for the first time.
Cam Newton
N'Keal Harry joined Cam Newton in Los Angeles for a throwing session July 9, 2020 | 2:27 PM
The Red Sox 2021 schedule was released July 9.
Red Sox
Red Sox release 2021 schedule July 9, 2020 | 1:53 PM
New Englands Patriots Super Bowl LIII championship ring.
Patriots
Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring is up for auction July 9, 2020 | 12:15 PM
David Tulis
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins says WNBA co-owner critical of Black Lives Matter 'needs to be out' July 9, 2020 | 10:26 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
I didn’t really want the Patriots to sign Cam Newton. Now that they have, I love it. July 9, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Julian Edelman was limited in practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Patriots
'I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation' July 9, 2020 | 9:20 AM
New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena gives a thumbs up after his team scored against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of a 4-0 July win.
New England Revolution
What Bruce Arena is saying about the Revolution's return to play Thursday July 9, 2020 | 7:08 AM
Michael Felger (above) and Tony Massarotti more than doubled their nearest competition in the 2-6 p.m. daypart, one of three Sports Hub shows to win their timeslot overall.
Sports radio
Sports Hub leaves WEEI in the spring ratings dust July 8, 2020 | 9:14 PM
John Tlumacki
College Sports
Ivy League places all sports on hold until January July 8, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
GYMS
An updating list of when Boston-area gyms are reopening July 8, 2020 | 3:48 PM
STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Athletic wear with the Stanford University logo is displayed at the Stanford Athletics Shop on March 12, 2019 in Stanford, California. More than 40 people, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, have been charged in a widespread elite college admission bribery scheme. Parents, ACT and SAT administrators and coaches at universities including Stanford, Georgetown, Yale, and the University of Southern California have been charged. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
College Sports
Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic July 8, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty on a ZOOM call with Boston English High School's football team.
Patriots
Jason and Devin McCourty surprised the Boston English football team July 8, 2020 | 1:29 PM
DeAngelo Hall tries to tackle Wes Welker during a game in 2011.
Patriots
Former Pro Bowl cornerback's 'biggest regret' was not signing with the Patriots July 8, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Boston Red Sox players take batting practice during baseball training camp at Fenway Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
MLB
Chad Finn: This is no time to be playing Major League Baseball July 8, 2020 | 9:12 AM
Boston, MA - 11/17/2018 - (2nd quarter) Harvard Crimson wide receiver Tyler Adams (19) celebrates with his teammates after his touchdown during the second quarter gave the Crimson a 13-7 lead over Yale. Harvard hosts Yale at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: John Powers, Topic: 18Yale-Harvard , LOID: 8.4.3826701376.
Ivy League
How the Ivy League’s decision on Wednesday could affect the college sports landscape July 8, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Golf
From Jayson Tatum to Tuukka Rask, Boston’s pro athletes are flocking to this golf center in Natick July 8, 2020 | 8:31 AM
Tom Brady
Business
Tom Brady’s TB12 company among stimulus recipients July 8, 2020 | 6:01 AM
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson ahead of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
NFL
Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic post July 7, 2020 | 9:36 PM
MLB
More positive tests, canceled workouts add to MLB unease July 7, 2020 | 7:23 PM
Toni L. Sandys
Women's Sports
Dream owner Kelly Loeffler objects to WNBA's social justice plans July 7, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez among four Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19 July 7, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Nick Yorke was selected by the Red Sox with the 17th pick of the 2020 draft.
Red Sox
Red Sox sign first-round pick Nick Yorke July 7, 2020 | 1:55 PM
Fenway Distancing
Red Sox
Column: It's hard to be optimistic when baseball is botching even the simple things July 7, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson ahead of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
NFL
DeSean Jackson posts anti-Semitic quotes on social media July 7, 2020 | 12:20 PM