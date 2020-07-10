Morning sports update: Mohamed Sanu has a question about the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols

Sanu's jest on social media points at a larger issue regarding the league's potential policy.

Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019.
Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019. –Todd Olszewski/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 10, 2020 | 9:33 AM

The Revolution became the first New England team to play a meaningful game in months on Thursday, winning 1-0 over the Montreal Impact in their MLS is Back Tournament opener.

Gustavo Bou provided the game’s lone goal after an assist from playmaker Carles Gil:

New England’s next tournament game comes on Thursday, July 16 against D.C. United at 8 p.m.

Mohamed Sanu’s critique of NFL procedures: On Thursday, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelisssero revealed some of the potential league protocols for limiting player contact during the 2020 season.

With the ongoing threat of COVID-19, the NFL will potentially forbid players from standing within than six feet of each other after games, and ban jersey swapping.

Advertisement

Pelissero added in a follow-up tweet that the procedures are “still a work in progress,” but the subject created some humorous reactions.

Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu was among those to consider the ramifications of social distancing in an NFL season, pointing out one of the fundamental challenges of football during a pandemic.

“So is everyone going no-huddle this year or [what]?” Sanu tweeted.

Managing COVID-19 risks during a football season will be a difficult situation for the NFL. Many aspects of the league’s usual policy — including the preseason schedule — have been called into question. Time is also beginning to run out for the league’s decision-makers, with training camps customarily scheduled to start at the end of July.

Trivia: Since 2000, two Patriots players have record at least five interceptions in their rookie seasons. Name those players.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: They faced each other in the playoffs last season.

More from Boston.com:

An update from Julian Edelman after his message to DeSean Jackson:

Jason Varitek, umpire:

The Revolution convinced Chad Johnson to watch with a one-word response:

On this day: In 2001, Cal Ripken Jr. homered on the first pitch of his final All-Star Game appearance.

Daily highlight: Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner preserved the 1-0 win with a fingertip save in the closing seconds on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Trivia answer: Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
DOUG MILLS
sports q
Which quarterback will play the most games for the Patriots this season? July 10, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Gustavo Bou was about to receive an unexpected embrace from Carles Gil after he scored for the Revolution.
New England Revolution
4 takeaways from the Revolution’s 1-0 victory over Montreal in their MLS reopener July 10, 2020 | 6:56 AM
New England Revolution
Fans watched the first Revolution game in months in a unique drive-in atmosphere at Gillette Stadium July 10, 2020 | 6:46 AM
Maddie Meyer
Red Sox
Scrimmage gives Red Sox taste of strange season to come July 9, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
NFL
When the NFL preseason begins, teams will have to follow these rules July 9, 2020 | 4:50 PM
N'Keal Harry and Cam Newton meet for the first time.
Cam Newton
N'Keal Harry joined Cam Newton in Los Angeles for a throwing session July 9, 2020 | 2:27 PM
The Red Sox 2021 schedule was released July 9.
Red Sox
Red Sox release 2021 schedule July 9, 2020 | 1:53 PM
New Englands Patriots Super Bowl LIII championship ring.
Patriots
Josh Gordon's 2019 Super Bowl ring is up for auction July 9, 2020 | 12:15 PM
David Tulis
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins says WNBA co-owner critical of Black Lives Matter 'needs to be out' July 9, 2020 | 10:26 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
I didn’t really want the Patriots to sign Cam Newton. Now that they have, I love it. July 9, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Julian Edelman was limited in practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Patriots
'I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation' July 9, 2020 | 9:20 AM
New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena gives a thumbs up after his team scored against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of a 4-0 July win.
New England Revolution
What Bruce Arena is saying about the Revolution's return to play Thursday July 9, 2020 | 7:08 AM
Michael Felger (above) and Tony Massarotti more than doubled their nearest competition in the 2-6 p.m. daypart, one of three Sports Hub shows to win their timeslot overall.
Sports radio
Sports Hub leaves WEEI in the spring ratings dust July 8, 2020 | 9:14 PM
John Tlumacki
College Sports
Ivy League places all sports on hold until January July 8, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
GYMS
An updating list of when Boston-area gyms are reopening July 8, 2020 | 3:48 PM
STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Athletic wear with the Stanford University logo is displayed at the Stanford Athletics Shop on March 12, 2019 in Stanford, California. More than 40 people, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, have been charged in a widespread elite college admission bribery scheme. Parents, ACT and SAT administrators and coaches at universities including Stanford, Georgetown, Yale, and the University of Southern California have been charged. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
College Sports
Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic July 8, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty on a ZOOM call with Boston English High School's football team.
Patriots
Jason and Devin McCourty surprised the Boston English football team July 8, 2020 | 1:29 PM
DeAngelo Hall tries to tackle Wes Welker during a game in 2011.
Patriots
Former Pro Bowl cornerback's 'biggest regret' was not signing with the Patriots July 8, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Boston Red Sox players take batting practice during baseball training camp at Fenway Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
MLB
Chad Finn: This is no time to be playing Major League Baseball July 8, 2020 | 9:12 AM
Boston, MA - 11/17/2018 - (2nd quarter) Harvard Crimson wide receiver Tyler Adams (19) celebrates with his teammates after his touchdown during the second quarter gave the Crimson a 13-7 lead over Yale. Harvard hosts Yale at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: John Powers, Topic: 18Yale-Harvard , LOID: 8.4.3826701376.
Ivy League
How the Ivy League’s decision on Wednesday could affect the college sports landscape July 8, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Golf
From Jayson Tatum to Tuukka Rask, Boston’s pro athletes are flocking to this golf center in Natick July 8, 2020 | 8:31 AM
Tom Brady
Business
Tom Brady’s TB12 company among stimulus recipients July 8, 2020 | 6:01 AM
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson ahead of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
NFL
Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic post July 7, 2020 | 9:36 PM
MLB
More positive tests, canceled workouts add to MLB unease July 7, 2020 | 7:23 PM
Toni L. Sandys
Women's Sports
Dream owner Kelly Loeffler objects to WNBA's social justice plans July 7, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez among four Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19 July 7, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Nick Yorke was selected by the Red Sox with the 17th pick of the 2020 draft.
Red Sox
Red Sox sign first-round pick Nick Yorke July 7, 2020 | 1:55 PM
Fenway Distancing
Red Sox
Column: It's hard to be optimistic when baseball is botching even the simple things July 7, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson ahead of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
NFL
DeSean Jackson posts anti-Semitic quotes on social media July 7, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Patriots reportedly restructure Rex Burkhead’s contract July 7, 2020 | 12:11 PM