Morning sports update: Mohamed Sanu has a question about the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols

The Revolution became the first New England team to play a meaningful game in months on Thursday, winning 1-0 over the Montreal Impact in their MLS is Back Tournament opener.

Gustavo Bou provided the game’s lone goal after an assist from playmaker Carles Gil:

New England’s next tournament game comes on Thursday, July 16 against D.C. United at 8 p.m.

Mohamed Sanu’s critique of NFL procedures: On Thursday, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelisssero revealed some of the potential league protocols for limiting player contact during the 2020 season.

With the ongoing threat of COVID-19, the NFL will potentially forbid players from standing within than six feet of each other after games, and ban jersey swapping.

NFL teams will be forbidden from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other and jersey exchanges between players will be prohibited during the 2020 season, sources say. Another way the NFL will look different in the COVID-19 world. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 9, 2020

Pelissero added in a follow-up tweet that the procedures are “still a work in progress,” but the subject created some humorous reactions.

Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu was among those to consider the ramifications of social distancing in an NFL season, pointing out one of the fundamental challenges of football during a pandemic.

“So is everyone going no-huddle this year or [what]?” Sanu tweeted.

So is everyone going no huddle this year or?? — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) July 10, 2020

Managing COVID-19 risks during a football season will be a difficult situation for the NFL. Many aspects of the league’s usual policy — including the preseason schedule — have been called into question. Time is also beginning to run out for the league’s decision-makers, with training camps customarily scheduled to start at the end of July.

Trivia: Since 2000, two Patriots players have record at least five interceptions in their rookie seasons. Name those players.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: They faced each other in the playoffs last season.



An update from Julian Edelman after his message to DeSean Jackson:

DeSean and I spoke for awhile last night. We're making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned.

✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿@DeSeanJackson10 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 10, 2020

Jason Varitek, umpire:

Tek behind the plate… Umping! 👊 pic.twitter.com/DIMcJcQ9IJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 9, 2020

The Revolution convinced Chad Johnson to watch with a one-word response:

Okay I’m staying home to watch the game ⚽️ https://t.co/lBOLaBGHVG — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 9, 2020

On this day: In 2001, Cal Ripken Jr. homered on the first pitch of his final All-Star Game appearance.

Daily highlight: Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner preserved the 1-0 win with a fingertip save in the closing seconds on Thursday night.

Trivia answer: Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan